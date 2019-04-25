Nature and small joys of life inspire her the most

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

As far as she can remember, Ghaziabad-based artist Pooja Sinha, has been drawing and painting all her life. Yet, she’s had just two exhibitions so far. One at Indira Gandhi Art Centre, in November 2017. Another at Artizen Art Gallery, in February 2018.And her forthcoming solo, Creative Stroke, at Experimental Arts Gallery, IHC will be the third. “It was only in 2014 that I started making paintings to exhibit, earlier I painted only for the love of art.”

Sinha is all excited about Creative Stroke, where her works delve into realism with an interesting play of light and colour in each. “I want to fill people’s lives with the vibrant and cheerful colours that I use in my works,” she avers.Nature, reoccurs in her works, and she acknowledges this observation with a smile. “Isn’t nature a beautiful work of creative art by God. How can it not inspire me?”

Few of her paintings capture the beauty hidden in behind-the-scenes of everyday life. Like a marketplace teeming with people or a boy enjoying his solitude by playing with birds. “Through my works, I want to send the message that people must realise the beauty and importance of small instances of life. It is these instances that make life worth living,” she says.

Even portraits of bold, independent women form part of this show. “Women have the capability to change the society and the world, but one must function within the confines of one’s own culture and tradition. For, following one’s own culture is the lifeline that defines a country, any country,” she says. Pooja believes that art has no religion or language boundaries. “Two people from varied cultures and countries can easily bond over art than any other subject,” she says.

Notable works from the show include three oil on canvas works: Shiva and Parvati in shades of blue and red; Rainy Day depicting the beauty of the season; and Rajasthani women flaunting their heavy gold jewellery. Born and brought up in Munger, Bihar, Pooja moved to Ghaziabad 15 years back because “Delhi-NCR is a good place for artists, and such galleries and opportunities don’t exist back home.”

The self-taught artist enjoys all kinds of art and is inspired by all artists.

“But it is the works of Russian artists Vladimir Volegov and Igor Sakharov, Australian artist Kevin Hill and the prominent Hungarian-Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil that impress me the most,”

she says.

Creative Stroke

On April 27 & 28

At Experimental Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi