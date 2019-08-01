Keep it personal

Angela PaljorA By

As the pioneer in out-of-the-box invitations, Delhi-based designer Ravish Kapoor has ushered in a new trend of personalised luxury invitations. Kapoor is now getting ready to participate in the seventh edition of the three-day-long shopping extravaganza – The Vogue Wedding Show – at Taj Palace, we talk to him about what, in his perspective, should a wedding card convey, the growing trends and more.

Excerpts:

Tell us about the growing trend of personalised invitations?

Every season, we get to push the envelope of invitation design on what a wedding card can be. We have created hand painted customised inserters that have gained huge popularity. In addition, people are looking for colours that are traditional, yet have deeper hues, expand the colour palate outside the traditional range of basic reds, blues and pinks. Clients want their invitations to look and luxurious and intricate, and most of all, unique! We combine the latest technology of our laser machines, the beautiful papers and fabrics sourced from afar, with jewelled embellishments and the personal touches that make it as individualistic as possible.

What should a wedding card convey?

A wedding is a very intimate moment shared with family and friends and when the celebration reflects who they are, that’s what makes it everlasting in people’s minds. They are happy because they see the personal touches in each detail and know it is a celebration of their union.

Tell us about the various invitation style that you will showcase at the Vogue Wedding Show 2019?

We will showcase all kinds of print techniques to give the guests attending the show a wide variety of new possibilities in designing their special day invites.

What goes into making a customised card?

Well, each time the process is different as each card is distinctive. Usually, I have an idea in mind of what the finished look should be and together with the design team we recreate the idea. I give them the visual references and possible colour palettes and based on the clients brief, we create these invitations. Budgets are an important factor too as that really decides how elaborate can one get with the designs.

What is your USP?

The brand specialises in conceptualisation, branding and packaging of couture invitations. We design exquisite invitations, which adds something special to the momentous celebratory occasion that a family shares together. Exuding understated elegance and muted extravagance, the dazzling creations explore a unique design aesthetic, a beautiful dichotomy. They are traditional yet hi tech, bold yet beautiful.

Our invitations are a marriage of the east and west, a unique mélange of culture and modernity. Our couture invitations set the tone for the wonderful upcoming joyous occasion you and your guests will share together.

How did you get the calling to work in this field of art?

I began my career assisting my father in our paper business, always looking for the next big move. My inspirations come from within, I love to regale my clients about how I began my journey by telling them about my struggle to find the perfect wedding invite for my sister’s marriage. When things didn’t work after our long hunt for a card which radiated her personality and the couple’s love for each other; I decided to design it on my own.

How has the trend changed over the years?

People have become more exposed to many different things, they have seen a lot more, the expectations are higher and the bar is raised each year. If you dream it, we can make it – is our work ethic.

People are no longer afraid of technology and we have used everything from and iPads, LED infinity lighting, to digital screens and sound systems in our invitations. These are embellished with the latest imported papers, bejewelled with crystals and top-notch fabrics.

In addition, we have started to work with a lot of fine artists to create imagery for our inserters and box tops that tell the romantic stories of the bride and groom. The sky is the limit on what can be crafted, one just needs to allow enough time for these ideas to be created.

