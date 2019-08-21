Home Lifestyle

Women in their element

This unusual art show set in a designer boutique celebrated womanhood in all its glory

Published: 21st August 2019

female artists at The Divine Duality show (Photo |EPS)

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a unique art show set up at Siddheshwari, a designer boutique at Jubilee Hills, five female artists had their work at display. Titled The Divine Duality, the show featured not only deities in intriguing situations created in multidimensional art, but they also had pieces that represented the dual nature of women - as nurturers and fighters. Maya Nelluri, Saraswati, Farzona Khanoon Patan, and Sachita Sharma showcased their works in this show and were present at the inauguration along with Sravanti Juluri who curated the display and Koeli Mukherjee who entertained the guests with a striking performance. 

Sravanti Juluri who is an artist herself debuts as a curator at the show hosted at Siddheshwari. As Koeli Mukherjee enthralled the crowd with her narration of a Celtic tale sprinkled with melodious songs, she handknitted a garment by the end of the narration. Sravanthi speaking on behalf of the artists and Koeli present said, “This is my first time curating a show and to have Koeli honour our gathering with her voice is humbling.

I have had a lot of my own shows curated by Koeli and to now debut as a curator under her guidance is a privilege.” Speaking then about the meaning and nature of the show she says, “We often see women in multiple roles. This show is a way to celebrate that characteristic of women who strive to bring harmony to a family and at the same time fight the battles of the world.” The show also comprised of a few acrylics and multimedia pieces. Each artist’s unique style and soul were evident in their artworks. 

While most displays at the art show were for sale or otherwise, some pieces also were set up to charity, anyone wishing to buy the painting could write a cheque to their preferred cause. Siddheswari which has a striking temple interior, complete with a pooja mandir and temple pillars brought the title of the show to fruitition.

Young and old, art lovers of all ages flocked at each painting to get a closer look while some even went on to shop for sarees at the boutique. The evening came to an end as the artists dispersed to exchange pleasantries with friends and family but not before they made time for a group selfie! 
The exhibition was for a day only
 

