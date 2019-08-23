Home Lifestyle

Having a pet is akin to having a companion, says Delhi based dog trainer Santosh Kumar

Welcoming a pet in one’s life is often termed as an emotional moment. The bond between master trainer Santosh Kumar and Zoya is nothing short of pure affection.

By Express News Service

“My family has always been fond of animals as we have a farm on the outskirts. My children had suggested that many young animals are left unattended and since we had the means and resources to provide a loving home for a soul in need, adopting Zoya was nothing unusual,” says Kumar.

Kumar mentions that Zoya has the tendency to greet him after a long day at work with enthusiasm and gratitude.

Lifting his spirits, Zoya often follows the routine of taking long walks along with Kumar who recognises the activity as a stress buster with an abundance of cuddles.

Kumar says, “One thing I love about her is that she isn’t too clingy or fussy as a dog. She’s perfectly happy just lounging in the sun and playing with her favourite ball but when she was younger, she had a habit of chewing up almost everything in the house.”

Having a pet in your life is nothing short of a companionship. A recent study had shown that petting a dog results in the release of dopamine and endorphins.

Kumar heartily adds, “Apart from being a positive influence, Zoya is also the guardian of our family.”Having a pet in your life can often bring about a change in various aspects.

Kumar says, “She has certainly brought a change in my lifestyle. Zoya has forced us to get out of our comfort zones and be open to giving and caring for others.” 

