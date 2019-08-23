Having a pet is akin to having a companion, says Delhi based dog trainer Santosh Kumar

By Express News Service

Welcoming a pet in one’s life is often termed as an emotional moment. The bond between master trainer Santosh Kumar and Zoya is nothing short of pure affection. Zoya is a one-year-old labrador who is a part of Kumar’s animal-friendly family.



“My family has always been fond of animals as we have a farm on the outskirts. My children had suggested that many young animals are left unattended and since we had the means and resources to provide a loving home for a soul in need, adopting Zoya was nothing unusual,” says Kumar.

Kumar mentions that Zoya has the tendency to greet him after a long day at work with enthusiasm and gratitude.

Lifting his spirits, Zoya often follows the routine of taking long walks along with Kumar who recognises the activity as a stress buster with an abundance of cuddles.



Kumar says, “One thing I love about her is that she isn’t too clingy or fussy as a dog. She’s perfectly happy just lounging in the sun and playing with her favourite ball but when she was younger, she had a habit of chewing up almost everything in the house.”

Having a pet in your life is nothing short of a companionship. A recent study had shown that petting a dog results in the release of dopamine and endorphins.



Kumar heartily adds, “Apart from being a positive influence, Zoya is also the guardian of our family.”Having a pet in your life can often bring about a change in various aspects.



Kumar says, “She has certainly brought a change in my lifestyle. Zoya has forced us to get out of our comfort zones and be open to giving and caring for others.”