For the sake of the planet

HYDERABAD : The crisis of Amazon rainforest fire has gathered global attention. And it’s interesting to see an art exhibition that addresses environmental issues in this part of the globe. Titled ‘Belong to the Earth’ the group show featuring artworks of 23 artists is ongoing at IconArt Gallery. “The artworks range from the extinction of bird and animal species, ferocious lash backs of nature in forms of drought and floods, poisoning of air in crowded cities or at times remind of its beauty in meditative calm.

Artists explored different mediums in their paintings, sculptures, and installation ranging from abstract, symbolic, poetic surreal figuration and landscapes,” affirms Avani Rao Gandra, the curator. For example in the artwork of Sudatta Basu one sees a bleeding fish. A closer look reveals that the blood perhaps is streaming from the legs of a human. However, it’s unclear if it’s a man or a woman. Next to it woman in a fuchsia skirt stands with a ghostly expression on her face.

Interestingly, half of her figure is done in colours and the other half is in faint pencil strokes. A snake sits coiled at the bottom of the canvas around which flutters a butterfly. Clearly the artist is expressing the chaos in the world and humans have invited. In another artwork in watercolour, painted by Aditya Singh the fusion of purple, pale pink and glass blue brings together elements of calmness secretly encoded with that of chaos.

Titled ‘Heron with Nature’ it overlaps with abstract components of the artwork giving it a surreal but disturbing feel. Artist Agnes D’Cruz’s opus highlights an abstract topography in earthen tones with its centre splintered lengthwise. The same is covered with black dots, rocks seen from a distance. The misty red shades add the drama in the surrounding strokes creating a rivalry with mustard. It appears as if the entire landscape were flowing in a molten form––a prophecy, perhaps. On till September 10



