Re-potting plants the right way

Published: 28th August 2019

Sapling, Plant potting

Representational image

CHENNAI: Loving your plant is easy enough, but how well do we know our plants? Just like humans, plants too need love, air, nutrients and sunlight. Feeding the right amount of nutrients to your plants is important.

Considering the soil in potted plants is limited, it is important to replace the nutrients that get used up by the plants. Also, plants may overgrow their pots or get root-bound, so it is important to keep a check and change the pot when needed.

Repotting does not necessarily mean changing just the planter, but rather, means changing its soil or potting mix. Fresh soil means new nutrients. If you think the plant has become too big/crowded for its existing pot, you must consider changing the planter. Try to keep the size not more than 3m larger in diameter for tabletop planters, and 6m larger in diameter for floor planters. The size is important here, because typically when we move our plants to a larger pot with more soil, we will be inclined to water more too.

The author is a landscape designer, architect and founder of Sunshine’s Nest & Gardens

