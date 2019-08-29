Get past the judgement 

Roma Priya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a woman entrepreneur, your talents are often questioned. I had been to a pitch presentation once with a big company where the board was a majority of men. Along with the pitch I had to explain my entire living situation and background for them to take me seriously.

This problem may arise to anyone. But the best way to get past it is to ignore it and be great at what you do. You will speak for you and if you are good at your job then no one will be able to question it. These initial hurdles are just roadblocks if you let them be. It is easy to zoom past them once you prove that you are in every way capable than your counterparts.