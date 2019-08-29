Spicy tank bund channa, Ramappa temple and more in ‘Indian Trails’

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Themed around the observation that ‘India lives in its villages’ is ‘India Trails’, a week-long ongoing exhibition and sale of paintings by two city woman artists, who have knit together their works that capture the essence of rural charm in all its native finesse. Fine arts graduates Nandini R Penna and Sona Kapoor, the two artistes who have together put on exhibit 57 select works, point out that ‘incredible’ India has always caught their imagination.

The ‘Theyyam..the energy of a ritual’ from Kasaragod in Kerala, ‘Spreading sunshine’ (a lush farm scene) and the thousand pillars monuments in woodcut from Ramappa Temple in Warangal are some of the stand out paintings from Nandini’s collection.

There are also works that are removed from the rural lifestyle, like the ‘Relish spicy channa on Tank Bund’ (a man selling the popular snack), but the common strain of all the paintings is an overwhelming Indian echo. While Sona dabbles with lots of colours to showcase her oil on canvas, Nandini brings in a new perspective with woodcut paint.

“I enjoy travelling, meeting people and visiting historical places, which form the nucleus of my ‘Indian Trails’ collection.”Meanwhile, on what made her come up with such subtle subjects, Sona points out, “My paintings reflect everything that is Hyderabadi – city’s rich communal diversity, dialect and unique culture have played a big influence on my thought process and come across as subjects that have an overwhelming bearing on my art.”

Nandini says most of her work is the result of all that she has experienced through her travels. “Some sights and feelings don’t leave you even long after you have left that place.”On if there is a market for village scapes, she replies, “I paint what is close to my heart. There are some who like this kind of art as well, and I don’t go by market diktats.” The paintings start at `500 and are sure to add to anyone’s home decor. ‘India Trails’ is on at Alliance Francaise till August 31.

