It is important for kids to learn classical art forms, says Bharatanatyam exponent Devikaa Rajaraman

Bharatanatyam exponent Devikaa Rajaraman on the importance of learning classical Indian art forms

Published: 30th August 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:51 AM

By Express News Service

The developed a passion for Bharatanatyam since she started learning it at age seven. No wonder then, Devikaa Rajaraman decided to make her passion into her profession. And not once has this chemical engineer regretted her decision. 

All set to present her solo performance at Tamil Sangam auditorium, Sector 6 in RK Puram tomorow, Rajaraman says, “This is a traditional Bharatanatyam recital that includes pushpanjali, the main piece in the praise of Lord Krishna. It is followed by two abhinaya pieces – Ninda Stuti, in which a mother insults Lord Shiva to dissuade her daughter from falling in love with him (both roles played by her), and another piece that eulogises Lord Vishnu.” The entire programme is in Tamil.

But Rajaraman doesn’t just gives performances, she is also training the next generation in this dance form. She is involved with Delhi government’s Anjuman project and regularly visits government schools to popularise classical art forms through performances workshops. 

In 2014, she set up The Academy for Performing Arts (TAPAS). Under the aegis of TAPAS, she organises a Bharatam, a competition solely dedicated to Bharatanatyam.

“It is an annual dance competition wherein prizes are given to winners in different categories like sub-junior, junior and senior, in both solo and group performances,” she says.

“The idea is to promote Bharatanatyam, and also encourage young dancers to not only learn but present this form at various platforms. This Sunday (September 1) is the fifth annual competition,” she adds. 

“Back in my home state Tamil Nadu, it is a given that a girl will be taught Bharatanatyam and a boy a musical instrument from an early age. People living in Delhi are realising the importance of learning classical art only now, and putting their kids in classical dance and music classes,” says Rajaraman, winner of the Delhi Government’s Sahitya Kala Parishad dance scholarship for the year 2019-21.

Born and brought up in Delhi, the Bharatanatyam exponent started learning the dance form from Padma Bhushan Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan, and began giving stage performances soon after.

Rajaraman did her schooling from DTEA. Then a Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from SASTRA deemed university in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, and joined the New Mexico State University for her Master’s degree.

“Even when I was in the US doing my Masters, I used to regularly perform at celebrations held here during Indian festivals,” she says. 

It was on her return to India in 2009 after completing her Masters, when she found herself at crossroads.

“In our country, career options for women chemical engineers are few as the job entails working in shift duties at refineries. As a result, most women chemical engineers end up in management roles. I didn’t want to take up a management job. For me, it either had to be core chemical engineering or

Bharatanatyam, and I picked up dance,” says Rajaraman, about her conscious decision. 

To hone her skills, Rajaraman attends two classes a week at Natya Vriksha training under her Guru Padma Shri Geeta Chandran and holds two teaching classes a week for her students at her academy.

“Continuous learning and rehearsals are as important as regular performances. That is how one can excel,” she says.
 

TAGS
The Academy for Performing Arts TAPAS Bharatanatyam Devikaa Rajaraman
