A musical soiree at home

Baithaks, an ancient forgotten Indian format of intimate music concerts, is being reinvented 

Published: 31st August 2019 05:20 AM

music-enthusiast Deepa Rajan Karri and singer Harini Rao (Photo |EPS)

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Imagine a classical music concert right in your home. That’s the general idea of Urban Baithak, a concept conceived by a music-enthusiast Deepa Rajan Karri and singer Harini Rao. Baithak traditionally is an intimate sit down concert which happened as an evening entertainment usually under the local banyan tree or in someone’s house in earlier India. In an attempt to bring that back, the duo  decided to start small in Deepa’s house as Harini Rao sings. 

“Those who visit classical concerts often do not know the background of the format or a song. They can enjoy the music, but knowing the artist’s insight into it and to know more of a format is a revelation to most. In these sessions, the artists speak about the song, their own inputs in composition and about the art in intimate detail. It brings people closer to the music,” says Harini Rao who is a Hindustani vocalist known extensively in the city.

“For instance, most people think that a harmonium is an only accompaniment, but in our next concert we have its solo concert,” she says speaking of their next session set to happen today at 5:30 pm in Hitec City. This will feature singers Ramya Shree and Tejaswini Nandibhatla followed by a harmonium concert by Upkar Godbole. 

The audience who hear of it RSVP to the show and attend it which could be happening at someone’s home. “We might have seen western images of artists playing on the streets and getting paid by onlookers. But we do not have that culture here. A concept like this would help artists find their audience and even interact with them,” explains Harini who featured in the first two sessions.

The last one was hosted by an audience member from the first concert that took place in Deepa’s residence. That’s how the chain goes. As far as the money is concerned, the audience are expected to show their appreciation by contributing to each session. www.urbanbaithak.com/register.

 

TAGS
Hitec City Ramya Shree singer Harini Rao Urban Baithak
