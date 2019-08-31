New luxe wood houses can handle quakes

By Express News Service

Imagine living in a cosy wooden cottage, whose windows open to river stream and mountains behind it. Getting a picturesque view of Swiss-style foothills in the capital city is quite impossible. But you can sure live in that beautifully-crafted wooden house here in Delhi!

Woodbarn, a company specialising in prefabricated wooden constructions can fulfil this comfortable dream.

“We recently made a treehouse in Chhatarpur among other properties,” says Sanjay Sharma, founder, Woodbarn.

Sharma came up with the idea of Woodbarn, while passing time on a flight in 2005.

He then met a wood polisher who showed him some photographs of such houses.

“I also came across a company manufacturing wood houses at an exhibition abroad. I was extremely impressed by the concept, and began the company in 2006.”

Sharma is hopeful that this concept will change the dynamics of housing, architecture and construction industry in India.

But he wants to proceed keeping the ethical concerns in mind.

“We get wood from sustainably-managed forests in Canada, Siberia and other Scandinavian countries where trees are chopped in a particular cycle keeping the resources of the land intact.”

According to Sharma, wooden houses are safer to live in because these are equipped to handle “8.9 richter scale earthquake and 130km/hr wind velocity.”

A list of health benefits, mainly a healthy heart, are other reasons why these houses are good for your wellbeing.

Woodbarn uses Spruce Pine Fir lumber for the construction. The house is made termite-proof by using a boron technique on the structure.

“The cost is usually 20-30 per cent more than a regular rate. But there are plans to get involved with the Make in India scheme, and this will lower the cost.” Last checked, the Delhi-based company has built over 600 structures in India.