Of boot planters and sofa soap dispensers

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

From the quietude of the mountains, she grew up in, to the eccentricities of the city she now calls home, the journey from Ladakh to Delhi has been dauntless.

But Rinchen Youdol, 30, who launched her startup, On My List, in April, has already given her shoppers a reason to smile.

Her new collection of decor collectibles pack in a hearty amount of snazziness and a generous dose of youthful eccentricity.

We pick out four products that are a great alternative to run-of-the-mill vendibles and quite pocket-friendly.

Seat for soap

This ceramic soap dispenser in the shape of a pretty little sofa is our top pick. The pump is made of stainless steel painted in gold. The mouth of the faucet can be opened to pour in liquid soap. This can contain 250 ml of product. Pastel mint and off white colours are also available. (Rs 750)

I’ve got my eyes on you Crafted in ceramic, these spectacle holders have been painted and glazed under fire. These come with abstract representations in black and white or multicolour. Whether it’s oversized frames or tiny cat-eye ones, the holder has ample weight endurance. (Rs 350)

On the right foot

This boot planter is all sunshine, bees and butterflies. The yellow inspires vibrancy, according to the founder, who has especially gotten this created to give people fun reasons to plant more and waste less. This is made in ceramic. (Rs 1,400)

Toy tale

The best part of this giraffe inspired stuff toy is its unisex design. Available in three colours, the cover can be removed and washed. (Rs 2,300)

