Can periods be reduced to a drop of blood? Twitterati divided over new emoji

Periods are finally getting an image of their own, much to the delight of smartphone users around the world. All credit to Plan International UK's campaign which led to the Unicode Consortium confirming the arrival of the period emoji soon.

We are thrilled to announce that we are actually getting a #PeriodEmoji!



It is through your support that we can now celebrate that the @unicode have announced that we will get our first ever #PeriodEmoji in March 2019



Find out more herehttps://t.co/dKd4WwEShX pic.twitter.com/CdyG5fapAx — PlanInternational UK (@PlanUK) February 6, 2019

Some people may wonder why we need the period emoji. A lot of us don't feel comfortable to even utter this word 'menstruation.' It's a natural process and all women have to go through it every month without a choice. However, we can't candidly talk about periods in a conversation and it has always been a no-no for a majority of us. Now, the idea of an emoji might turn this around.

This emoji is here to break the stigma around periods and will definitely change the way in which they are viewed over a period of time. So, there's no doubt that we need an emoji to represent our menstrual cycle. We should be glad that we have an emoji to convey a rather painful process in a less complicated way.

The real question is not if the emoji is necessary but if it's appropriate. It is easier to call periods a four-day natural process but we all know there's actually a lot more to it. And, would just a drop of blood do justice to all the emotional trauma and physical agony?

Even the Twitterati are divided over this concern. Though a lot of users are excited about the new emoji, some think it doesn't adequately convey the experience.

Additionally, the #PeriodEmoji is JUST A DROP OF BLOOD. I'd associate that with blood donation, blood tests, accidents and surgeries.

This isn't a used tampon/pad emoji - it lacks the soon to be obviously necessary context. — Lil' Miss (@MsCommentator) February 6, 2019

honestly not sure how a single drop of blood is supposed to represent a woman’s period ... when clearly there were so many better options!#PeriodEmoji pic.twitter.com/TDWJMrVjKl — Jeññie (@JennieOhMy) February 7, 2019

Am I the only one confused by this #PeriodEmoji business? Is any female actually going to text their friends with this red rain drop? Where are the pads or tampons or diva cups? Just saying. — Ashley Allcorn (@Ashalashha) February 6, 2019

Some users asked why we don't have tampons or pads as the period emoji while others had hilarious yet relevant suggestions for it.

That period red drop emoji needs to be a red wave for some of us. #periodemoji — Shanine (@braintree_) February 6, 2019

The new #PeriodEmoji is great but really doesn’t tell the story as well as a gif does pic.twitter.com/HEGT4AD5IB — Eat*Sleep*Run (@cherly_u_jest) February 7, 2019

Well, this should be the ideal way to break the stigma.

Why do we need a #PeriodEmoji? I rather gross guys out with actual words. — Denny (@_DennyBoo) February 6, 2019

Having some sort of representation for menstruation is a welcome gesture. We hope it serves the purpose.