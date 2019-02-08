Home Lifestyle

Can periods be reduced to a drop of blood? Twitterati divided over new emoji

Twitterati wonder if just a drop of blood can do justice to all the emotional trauma and physical agony caused by periods

period emoji

Period emoji. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Periods are finally getting an image of their own, much to the delight of smartphone users around the world. All credit to Plan International UK's campaign which led to the Unicode Consortium confirming the arrival of the period emoji soon. 

Some people may wonder why we need the period emoji. A lot of us don't feel comfortable to even utter this word 'menstruation.' It's a natural process and all women have to go through it every month without a choice. However, we can't candidly talk about periods in a conversation and it has always been a no-no for a majority of us. Now, the idea of an emoji might turn this around.

This emoji is here to break the stigma around periods and will definitely change the way in which they are viewed over a period of time. So, there's no doubt that we need an emoji to represent our menstrual cycle. We should be glad that we have an emoji to convey a rather painful process in a less complicated way. 

The real question is not if the emoji is necessary but if it's appropriate. It is easier to call periods a four-day natural process but we all know there's actually a lot more to it. And, would just a drop of blood do justice to all the emotional trauma and physical agony? 

Even the Twitterati are divided over this concern. Though a lot of users are excited about the new emoji, some think it doesn't adequately convey the experience. 

Some users asked why we don't have tampons or pads as the period emoji while others had hilarious yet relevant suggestions for it.

Well, this should be the ideal way to break the stigma.

Having some sort of representation for menstruation is a welcome gesture. We hope it serves the purpose.

