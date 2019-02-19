The quest to discover the voices of individuals

By Express News Service

The word individuality, comes up often when artist Rameshwar Broota talks of his current curatorial intervention in bringing together the exhibition, Individual Palettes, featuring artists from the Triveni Kala Sangam Studio.

While describing his curatorial selection of artists, Broota states that individualism defines the Triveni artists’ approach towards art.

“The idea of mentorship at Triveni’s art class and studio is not one where artists are encouraged to clone the guru. Rather, they are stimulated to find their individual voice. While experimentation is important, it is not approached in a superficial manner, instead, after deep inquiry and reflection, the artists arrive at their individual expressions,” says Broota who is the head of the department and studio at Triveni that was founded in 1950.

Supported by the Raza Foundation, the group show by Broota makes one ponder over the work of artists like Vasundhara Tewari Broota, Shruti Gupta Chandra, Surinder Kaur, Meena Deora, Satish Sharma, Sanjay Roy, Geetanjali Kashyap and others.

While each work indicates a diversity, they are brought together under the rubric of the creative agency that Triveni Kala Sangam makes available to all its artists without creating hierarchies and dichotomies.The exhibition is open till February 28 from 11 am to 8.30 pm at the Triveni Kala Sangam’s Shridharani Gallery.