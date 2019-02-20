I like the social relations in cities, says Hari Kunzru

Ayesha Tabassum By

Overcrowded metro stations, buzzing downtown pubs, collaborative art spaces, houseful cinema halls and noisy traffic, most cities are all this and more. But it’s the people and these elements that seem to have given writers endless ideas to dig deeper into their roots, origins and lives, all the while, looking for new stories to tell.

While many literary masterworks have been set against the backdrop of growing cities — both real and fictional — in recent times, we’ve found cities themselves becoming the central characters of plots. One such writer who continues to delve into a never-ending cityscape is Hari Kunzru. For geographic reference, his last book, White Tears, was set in New York, while it dealt with the lives of two urban characters.



How do you view cities as central characters in contemporary fiction?

I have lived in cities all my life, I am a city person. I like the social relations in cities. I like the subway carriage where everyone is from everywhere. I like being in a street full of people, I like randomness, that‘s the kind of experience that attracts writers. That‘s something we want to unpick.

What’s the most exciting thing about these overcrowded entities?

I suppose it is the changing randomness in city life. I don‘t do very well necessarily when everything is exactly the same. I like to do things in a way that‘s unexpected.

How different is life for you today, compared to what it was like earlier, as a son of an immigrant?

I have made a very different kind of life for myself. I grew up in the suburbs in London. It was quite homogeneous and I stuck out as a young brown boy. To this day I don‘t love the suburbs. There‘s another reason to be in the city. I am just another person. I like to be just another face and cities are getting much easier to navigate. You walk with a map in your pocket (referring to mobile phones) and you just have to type the name of places you want to eat and you get it. Cities were kind of harder and scarier earlier, it wasn‘t easy to navigate. It’s different now.

Talking about fiction, is the world more accepting of brown voices today?

It varies from place to place but I think certainly, South Asian writing has done well for a generation and more. I think people are much more accepting of different kinds of writing from South Asia. People understand that we don‘t have to talk about the smells of sweet in our kitchens. That‘s very positive. I am finding that readers in the US and UK are more accepting of fiction and translations. Yet it is different for India. The next frontier for Indian literature is going to be vernacular literature. Translations of all the wonderful novels that exist in India and making these accessible internationally will be the next big thing. That’s because it‘s the kind of Indian experience that‘s captured by Indian writers that the world is looking forward to.

What are you working on next?

I am writing a novel about a writer who has gone on a prestigious residency in Berlin. He is a non-fiction writer who is having a lot of unfocused anxieties about the state of the world and he is trying to write a book about poetry. He hits a writer‘s block and he doesn‘t do any work and is binge watching an American cop show on a streaming service. He becomes very obsessed with the a kind of a dark vision of the world. I started it as a serious book but the first time I read from it I laughed. I didn‘t expect this would be funny.