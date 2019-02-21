Diving into an ocean of musical mysticism

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Nothing grows under a banyan tree, goes an old Indian proverb. But that’s not entirely true. Under the aged Banyan tree that we’re talking about, legends not only grow but are also born. Through global sounds that are intrinsically Indian, this leafy doyen has stood testimony to every passing moment. To add to the musical memoir that’s being written under it is Susmit Sen Trio, helmed by guitarist Susmit Sen, formerly part of the band Indian Ocean.

Scuttling in and out of rehearsals, Sen keeps his cheer up despite erratic schedules. Perhaps, his patience comes from his music. It’s the one thing he does relentlessly and whole-heartedly.

Bringing a new set of compositions to the floor, which he hasn’t yet named, Sen will also play some of his well-known songs including Depths Of The Ocean, Torrent, and City Lights.

With the sounds he creates, each influenced by Indian classical music, western classical, jazz, folk and others, he hasn’t been able to describe his music in all the years. In fact, he doesn’t see it important to label it. He feels that music is to be enjoyed. If it sounds good, it’s good music.

Sen’s father was his earliest influencer. He would get him musical records from all over the world to introduce him to new sounds. “It opened my mind and ear to diversity. Of course, my interest started to grow and I understood that music would be a big part of my life,” he says.

Sen has never looked for what is popular in music but instead, what is pure. He scavenges for wisdom, for a subtle poise that acts as a gateway to the purity of expression. Sen hopes what remains is pure, good ol’ music.February 23, 7 pm, 1AQ, Mehrauli