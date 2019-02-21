Karan Pillai By

Express News Service

The sound of Spanish band Els Catarres is what someone would vaguely put as ‘happy music’ (no, not Pharrell Williams kind of happy, but with more orchestration). Be it in their songs, videos or live performances, there is a feel-good vibe that comes forth, the credit for which may be given to the themes they write their songs on.

“Our main inspiration is life itself. We tend to sing about themes which everyone can feel related to, be it love, happiness, friendship and growing up. Our signature is trying to always look at the bright side of all those things. Even when times are hard or things go wrong, we sing with a smile on our faces and our lyrics and sound reflect that” says Eric Vergés, lead singer of the Catalan group, who founded the band eight years ago in their hometown Aiguafreda, along with Jan Riera and Roser Cruells.

“We started as an amateur band, without any ambition. We just wanted to have fun. But once we began to gain popularity we were forced to take a decision between keeping it casual or going all in — we chose the latter. We quit our jobs and really started learning about the business, not only the musical aspects, but the less artistic — financial, marketing and managing parts of it,” Eric says, adding, “With time, we’ve come to love it and we try to be a little better every day.”

The band describes their sound as Mediterranean pop, with a pinch of reggae, country, corrido, and Bossa nova. Eric shares that when they started, their music was more on the lines of acoustic and folk. “But as more band mates joined, we have developed a stronger, more powerful electric sound,” he reveals.

Despite the new-age Spanish music revolution in the global arena, the members of Els Catarres remain grounded. “We try not to emulate or follow anyone in particular. Our artistic tastes are very different, so our music is usually a combination of different visions. We listen to a lot of different styles, from rock to disco and world music to classic,” says Eric, adding that they do spare time for their individual passions, such as painting and photography.

Class apart

