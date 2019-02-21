Welcome to the latest trend in the world of spirits, Gin-naissance has begun!

Sameer Bawa By

Express News Service

The global resurgence of Gin fondly described as “Gin-naissance” has engulfed India in its grasp and while our country has predominantly been a Whiskey and Rum loving nation, it’s heartening to note that craft beers and more recently artisan gins have caught the fancy of the Indian consumer.

Gin and tonic suddenly seem to be back in style and I am not complaining! Do you know that the first version of Gin & Tonic ever has a strong and deep-rooted Indian connection? Back in the day, they were made with “quinine” (An anti-malaria drug), Gin, lime, sugar and water. This medicinal “mix” was used to treat the British officers in India.

We have come a long way from those days and in addition to the homegrown brands, India is now witnessing an influx of premium artisan Gins from across the world. I was recently invited to a tasting session for the award-winning Bathtub Gin from Ableforth’s at “Sidecar”, one of my favourite cocktail bars in GK II, M block market, New Delhi. Mal Spence, the Global brand advocate for Bathtub Gin specially flew into Delhi for the event and concocted some classic gin cocktails using Bathtub Gin.

The gin is made using the traditional method of cold compounding by infusing botanicals like juniper, coriander, orange peel, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon in very high-quality spirit. The result is an aromatic and very flavourful gin. The old school packaging done with brown paper, strings and wax catches the eye as well.

As far as tasting notes are concerned, on the nose, you get a very profound feel of juniper with a suggestion of citrusy fruit in a high-quality grain spirit. On the palate, the juniper again takes centre stage. It’s very creamy and you can sense a bit of cardamom and cinnamon as well.

The finish is very smooth and the strong juniper gives way to the earthy notes of cardamom and cinnamon with a slight, almost negligible suggestion of the orange peel. At 43.3 per cent ABV it’s a very smooth, balanced and well-rounded gin which would enhance the equity of any classic gin cocktail. Available in Mumbai as of now, Ableforth’s plans to launch the brand in Delhi in a couple of months. So keep an eye out and try and get your hands around a bottle of Bathtub gin. Definitely one for the collection!