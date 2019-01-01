Home Lifestyle

How to keep up with your New Year resolutions?

Official sources said there was apprehension that the para-teachers might try to show black flags to the prime minister.

Published: 01st January 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

New Year

For representational purposes (TP Sooraj | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Making resolutions and scheduling actions for New Year is something that everyone aspires for. But, the real challenge is in keeping up the momentum to achieve the goals. Chaotic routines, dwindling will-power or plain laziness tend to succumb to these at some point or the other. However, a few steps might help you to achieve the goals you have set for yourself in 2019.

Gautam Raj Anand, Founder and CEO, Hubhopper, and Anupama Dalmia, blogger at Momspresso, list some ways to keep up with your New Year resolutions.

  • Trick your brain and start by familiarising your mind with your resolutions by visualising them. Write down your goals and stick them at some corner you visit often like your bedroom walls or office cubicle. These work as perfect reminders which we often require. This will make you feel more inclined towards your goal without positioning it as a threat to your habits. Push yourself for the first few days with your willpower.

  • Recharge your spirits and boost yourself with some pep talk by listening to self-help podcasts. When routine wears you down, escape it with motivational and inspirational sessions on podcast platforms. From health to career goals, you will find a countless number of topics on how you can set realistic goals and achieve them. Also, Set practical and achievable goals keeping in mind your budget.

  • Ensure the goals are specific and measurable for example, 'I want to lose 5 Kgs' is a better-defined goal which you can work towards than 'I want to have a figure like some Bollywood actress'. 

  • Research well on the place you want to visit and plan the duration and dates for your travel in advance. Book the tickets accordingly and the moment that is done, you will try your best to make that travel happen.

  • Keep yourself motivated to stay on track. You know what works best for you. It could be the company of a friend or reading an inspiring fitness/travel story.

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New year New Year resolutions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp