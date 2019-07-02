Indian classical escapade at Delhi's Triveni Kala Sangam left audience spellbound

By Express News Service

The classical vocal performance, titled The Legends of Tomorrow organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra at Triveni Kala Sangam yesterday was spellbinding.

The musical evening began with a sitar recital by Soumitra Thakur, a disciple of sitar maestro Pt. Kushal Das.

He started with Raag Desh set to ektaal followed by the beautiful monsoon raag Miyan Ki Malhar set to teental. Thakur was ably supported by Romaan Khan, another promising young sensation, on tabla.

The sitar recital was followed by an electric Kathak performance by Shinjini Kulkarni, disciple and granddaughter of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Proving her mettle on stage were her dance moves that oozed with grace while her drut laya tatkars showered the audiences with the beauty of the Kalka-Bindadin Gharana to which she belongs. She was accompanied by Tabla virtuoso Anubrata Chatterjee, son of Anindo Chatterjee on tabla. Anubrata set the stage on fire with his high-energy tabla accompaniment with the kathak performance — he also played a few solo parts showing off his repertoire’s clarity and elegance for which he is renowned. Kulkarni completed her performance with a heart-touching thumri written by Maharaj Bindadeen ji.

After the performances were over, the artists were felicitated by Pracheen Kala Kendra’s registrar Dr. Shobha Koser. Koser is a senior kathak exponent and a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee. Others present were Pracheen Kala Kendra secreatry Sajal Koser, Tabla maestro Ustad Akram Khan and flute exponent Pt. Chetan Joshi.

Speaking on the occasion, Koser said, “The future of Indian classical music and dance looks immensely bright every time young artists take the centre-stage and thrill the audiences. Seeing youngsters carrying forward the heritage and tradition of classical art fills us with pride.”

Pracheen Kala Kendra has been working towards promoting Indian classical art and culture for the past six decades.