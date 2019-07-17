Need for clarity in action 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Action does not follow clarity: clarity is action.

You are concerned with what you should do, and not with being clear. You are torn between respectability and what you should do, between the hope and what is.

The dual desire for respectability and for some ideal action brings conflict and confusion, and only when you are capable of looking at what is, is there clarity.

What is, is not what should be, which is desire distorted to a particular pattern; what is is the actual, not the desirable but the fact.

Probably you have never approached it this way; you have thought or cunningly calculated, weighing this against that, planning and counter-planning, which has obviously led to this confusion which makes you ask what you are to do.

Whatever choice you may make in the state of confusion can only lead to further confusion. See this very simply and directly; if you do, then you will be able to observe what is without distortion. The implicit is its own action.

If what is is clear, then you will see that there is no choice but only action, and the question of what you should do will never arise; such a question arises only when there is the uncertainty of choice. Action is not of choice; the action of choice is the action of confusion.

“I am beginning to see what you mean: I must be clear in myself, without the persuasion of respectability, without self-interested calculation, without the spirit of bargaining. I am clear, but it is difficult to maintain clarity, is it not?”

Not at all. To maintain is to resist. You are not maintaining clarity and opposing confusion: you are experiencing what is confusion, and you see that any action arising from it must inevitably be still more confusing.

When you experience all this, not because another has said it but because you see it directly for yourself, then the clarity of what is is there; you do not maintain clarity, it is there.

“I quite see what you mean. Yes, I am clear; it is all right. But what of love? We don’t know what love means. I thought I loved, but I see I do not.”

From what you have told me, you married out of fear of loneliness and through physical urges and necessities; and you have found that all this is not love.

You may have called it love to make it respectable, but actually it was a matter of convenience under the cloak of the word “love”.

To most people, this is love, with all its confusing smoke: the fear of insecurity, of loneliness, of frustration, of neglect in old age, and so on. But all this is merely a thought process, which is obviously not love.

Thought makes for repetition, and repetition makes relationship stale.

Thought is a wasteful process, it does not renew itself, it can only continue; and what has continuity cannot be the new, the fresh.

Thought is sensation, thought is sensuous, thought is the sexual problem.

Thought cannot end itself in order to be creative; thought cannot become something other than it is, which is sensation.

Thought is always the stale, the past, the old; thought can never be new. As you have seen, love is not thought.