Is it possible to be free of all desire?

We are conscious when there is the disturbance of inadequate response to challenge. Conflict is self-consciousness.

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
BENGALURU: What is desire? When are we aware of it? When do we say we desire? Desire is not an abstraction, it exists only in relationship.

Desire arises in conflict, in relationship. Without contact, there is no desire.

Contact may be at any level, but without it there is no sensation, no response, no desire.

We know the process of desire, the way it comes into being: perception, contact, sensation, desire.

But when are we aware of desire? When do I say I have a desire? Only when there is the disturbance of pleasure or of pain. It is when there is an awareness of conflict, of disturbance, that there is the cognizance of desire.

Desire is the inadequate response to challenge.

The perception of a beautiful car gives rise to the disturbance of pleasure. This disturbance is the consciousness of desire; The focusing of disturbance, caused by pain or by pleasure, is self-consciousness. Self-consciousness is desire.

We are conscious when there is the disturbance of inadequate response to challenge. Conflict is self-consciousness. Can there be freedom from this disturbance, from the conflict of desire?

Are conflict and desire two separate states? If they are, our inquiry must lead to illusion. If there were no disturbance of pleasure or pain, of wanting, seeking, fulfilling, either negatively or positively, would there be desire?

And do we want to get rid of disturbance? If we can understand this, then we may be able to grasp the significance of desire. Conflict is self-consciousness; the focusing of attention through disturbance is desire.

Conflict must be understood, not ennobled or suppressed.

