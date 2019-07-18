Taking a cab ride? This online course will teach you how to stay safe

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a cab for commute has now become an indispensable part of urban life. Though it provides a more comfortable mode of commute compared to other modes of public transport, it is not free from the risks that come with public travelling.

There have been cases of both men and women being assaulted or molested by cab drivers, especially women.

That is why it becomes very necessary to learn a few tricks and tips that can ensure a safe ride in the cab.

Cuttlfish is a self-defence and fitness start-up that offers an online course to stay safe in cabs. The course has a series of videos created using simulated scenarios.

Shikher Gupta, founder of Cuttlfish, says, “After taking the course, a person can follow the right precautions and ensure nothing unwanted happens and in extreme cases, they will be able to neutralise a driver till the cab is stopped and one can successfully get out of it.”

The start-up asks users to view the course modules which have been created using simulated scenarios and lets them answer the questions based on the knowledge they gained through the videos. After answering the questions, the user earns a course completion certificate.

Shikher, who is a self-defence trainer himself, thought about founding the company when he was taking self-defence classes for women in some corporates. Cuttlfish, which was founded last year, also offers fitness and self-defence training for corporates.

“The online course is a self-paced one and it can be completed in an hour’s time. However, there are practice guidelines, and it will take a week’s practice to get good at it.

The course is priced at Rs 599. We are also getting queries from students and others who are unable to afford, and we are happy to give them discount codes or even free access as it is part of our vision to spread authentic knowledge,” adds Shikher.

The name of the start-up is inspired by Cuttlefish, an animal that is on top of its self-defence and life hacking game in several ways.

It’s a master in how to be completely aware of surroundings, defend oneself and escape.