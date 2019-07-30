Colours of duality

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Standing unassumingly under a giant black wall at the Visual Art Gallery, artist Suman Sen Gupta lifts his eyes from under his thick black frames and greets us. He has just finished mounting some of his portrait paintings including that of Hitler, Osama Bin Laden and Gaddafi. His new body of work, that took two years to complete, has come out exactly the way he envisaged. It’s called Iconic Forces and brings out the duality of life through a mix of positive and negative personalities who have, through their baring, influenced the clout of believers.

The black wall is an installation that through colour representation, impersonates the dark side of existence. The white walls, on the other hand, are about all things optimistic. “With this distinction, I want to highlight that I don’t stand in the final judgement of what’s good and what’s bad. Every viewpoint teaches us something. We receive as much from negative forces as we do from positive. Both elements are required to maintain the cosmic balance. Competing forces have always existed and will continue to thrive,” says 52-year-old Sen Gupta. He further explains this with an analogy.

Once we move beyond the black wall of terror against which both of us have been leaning and chatting, we pace towards Gandhi. For Sen Gupta, he is the embodiment of idealism, an idea has been upheld through some of the other works too. “Gandhi always believed in the purity of the means of doing any job. My selection of him was circumspect.

I didn’t choose Jawaharlal Nehru from the same time because idealism of the absolute kind was Gandhi’s characteristic,” he says, taking our hand towards Subhas Chandra Bose’s portrait. For Sen Gupta, Bose displayed impeccable astuteness with his revolutionary way of striving for India’s freedom struggle.

There are other icons including sitarist Pandit Ravi Shankar, Argentine Marxist revolutionary Ernesto Guevara, activist Nelson Mandela, and Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Few paintings are made using rice paper as a surface and then pasting it on board followed by acrylic colour execution, while others are acrylics used directly on the canvas. The 51 artworks part of the exhibit help the viewer internalise the personal network of thoughts, memories, ambitions and dreams that each of these icons carried within them, according to Sen Gupta, who wants these qualities to become models of conduct in the present day so we can have icons from our own time too.

Till: July 31

At: Visual Art Gallery, IHC.

From: August 4-11

At: Art Konsult Gallery