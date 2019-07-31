Home Lifestyle

Adding glamour to recycled goods

When noir art meets sustainability, the end result can be stupendously stunning.

Published: 31st July 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Prateek Jain

(On left)Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth, (On right) Sapphire Supernova

By chhavi bhatia
Express News Service

When noir art meets sustainability, the end result can be stupendously stunning. And this is what gin brand Bombay Sapphire and artist duo Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth have brought to the capital.

In a collaborative effort, they have created The Sapphire Supernova, a spectacular 10 feet tall installation. The artwork has been painstakingly made with over 120 discarded Bombay Sapphire bottles, consumed at various gin festivals last year, and it bridges sustainability and creativity, echoing the two foundational brand pillars for Klove: a Delhi-based avant-garde light studio, and Bombay Sapphire. The art has been curated under the gin brand’s ‘Stir Creativity’ campaign.

“With the Stir Creativity campaign, Bombay Sapphire strives to inspire and enable people to discover their own creative potential. It is a call for promoting self-expression and unlocking people’s creative potential. We have tried to push the boundaries of creativity, through stories, acts and moments that inspire our audience,” says Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head, Bacardi India, sharing his views on the collaboration. “Sapphire Supernova is a portrait of our creative yet conscious beliefs. Through this initiative, we want to channel the artistic and creative pote, hence encouraging a free-thinking culture centred around sustainability,” he adds.

Meanwhile, the artists feel that their latest work will change the perception that recycled goods cannot be glamorous. “This installation not only uses waste scraps of metal and environment-friendly LED lights. Usually talk of recycled goods one does not think of glamorous art installation. Hopefully, this one changes that perception,” says Seth. “This collaboration brings forth the concept of luxury accommodating the need for sustainability. The installation prepared is a display of our belief in the unrestricted expression of creative potential. It is a balanced integration of creativity and sustainability,” he says further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gin brand Bombay Sapphire Prateek Jain Klove Gautam Seth
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp