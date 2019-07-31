Adding glamour to recycled goods

chhavi bhatia By

Express News Service

When noir art meets sustainability, the end result can be stupendously stunning. And this is what gin brand Bombay Sapphire and artist duo Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth have brought to the capital.

In a collaborative effort, they have created The Sapphire Supernova, a spectacular 10 feet tall installation. The artwork has been painstakingly made with over 120 discarded Bombay Sapphire bottles, consumed at various gin festivals last year, and it bridges sustainability and creativity, echoing the two foundational brand pillars for Klove: a Delhi-based avant-garde light studio, and Bombay Sapphire. The art has been curated under the gin brand’s ‘Stir Creativity’ campaign.

“With the Stir Creativity campaign, Bombay Sapphire strives to inspire and enable people to discover their own creative potential. It is a call for promoting self-expression and unlocking people’s creative potential. We have tried to push the boundaries of creativity, through stories, acts and moments that inspire our audience,” says Anshuman Goenka, Marketing Head, Bacardi India, sharing his views on the collaboration. “Sapphire Supernova is a portrait of our creative yet conscious beliefs. Through this initiative, we want to channel the artistic and creative pote, hence encouraging a free-thinking culture centred around sustainability,” he adds.

Meanwhile, the artists feel that their latest work will change the perception that recycled goods cannot be glamorous. “This installation not only uses waste scraps of metal and environment-friendly LED lights. Usually talk of recycled goods one does not think of glamorous art installation. Hopefully, this one changes that perception,” says Seth. “This collaboration brings forth the concept of luxury accommodating the need for sustainability. The installation prepared is a display of our belief in the unrestricted expression of creative potential. It is a balanced integration of creativity and sustainability,” he says further.