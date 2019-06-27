Home Lifestyle

Enliven indoor spaces with plants

Before putting plants indoors, one must know that every single plant in nature has its origin outdoors, not in someone’s living room.

Published: 27th June 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Plants, Living Room

Representational image

By Veena Nanda
Express News Service

Looking to add a touch of green to your home decor? Having indoor plants is a good idea! Apart from adding to the aesthetic value of the space, these also purify the air and calm your mind. However, it is important to pick the right kind of plants — ones that can thrive indoors and grow well with basic care.

Before you go ahead with putting plants indoors, understand that every single plant in nature has its origin outdoors, not in someone’s living room. It is we humans who converted plants that grow well in shady areas into indoor plants. Keeping that in mind, make sure your indoor plants have a natural environment like good air circulation and partial sun — don’t place a plant in dark corners of an air-conditioned room just because it is tagged as an indoor one.

Be wise in choosing the right spot for your indoor plants. Check the availability of sunlight in the area where you plan to place your plant. If the spot you want to place your plant gets very little sunlight, don't place flowering and fruiting plants as these need a minimum of five hours of direct sunlight to be able to yield fruits and flowers. Choose only foliage plant for such indoor spaces.

It is also important to learn how to water your indoor plants the right way. A prerequisite to right watering is to make sure the pot has drainage holes at the bottom to avoid excessive dampness that can create root rot. 

Although watering from above is still the preferred way, watering from underneath (done by placing your pot in a basin of water and allowing it to suck up the water from the hole below) is more homogeneous and less prone to overwatering. Plus, there is no fear of nutrients draining out. 

Before watering, check your plant’s water requirement. There are two types of house plants: the dry type and the moist type. Members of the dry type are cacti, succulents (aloe vera) and others like snake plant, dumb cane and rubber plant, etc. They enjoy dry soil so don’t need much watering — watering once in two weeks is enough. 

The soil of moist type indoor plants should always be damp. You can use clay pebbles, sphagnum moss or gravel as a top layer to retain moisture for such plants. No matter what type your plant always ensures the saucer below the pot is emptied from time to time so that the pot does not sit in water.

Some of the plants best suited for indoors are areca palms, ficus, philodendrons, dracaena, snake plant, spathiphyllum, money plant, aloe vera, peace lily, ferns and rubber plant, etc. Depending on your space and decor choose any of these plants and bring healthy life into your indoor spaces.

Choose the right spot

  • Be wise in placing your indoor plants in the right spot. 
  • Check the availability of sunlight in the area where you plan to place your plant.
  •  If the spot you want to place your plant gets very little sunlight, don’t place flowering and fruiting plants.

The author is a landscape designer, architect and founder of Sunshine’s Nest & Gardens

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp