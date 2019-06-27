Enliven indoor spaces with plants

Veena Nanda By

Looking to add a touch of green to your home decor? Having indoor plants is a good idea! Apart from adding to the aesthetic value of the space, these also purify the air and calm your mind. However, it is important to pick the right kind of plants — ones that can thrive indoors and grow well with basic care.

Before you go ahead with putting plants indoors, understand that every single plant in nature has its origin outdoors, not in someone’s living room. It is we humans who converted plants that grow well in shady areas into indoor plants. Keeping that in mind, make sure your indoor plants have a natural environment like good air circulation and partial sun — don’t place a plant in dark corners of an air-conditioned room just because it is tagged as an indoor one.

Be wise in choosing the right spot for your indoor plants. Check the availability of sunlight in the area where you plan to place your plant. If the spot you want to place your plant gets very little sunlight, don't place flowering and fruiting plants as these need a minimum of five hours of direct sunlight to be able to yield fruits and flowers. Choose only foliage plant for such indoor spaces.

It is also important to learn how to water your indoor plants the right way. A prerequisite to right watering is to make sure the pot has drainage holes at the bottom to avoid excessive dampness that can create root rot.

Although watering from above is still the preferred way, watering from underneath (done by placing your pot in a basin of water and allowing it to suck up the water from the hole below) is more homogeneous and less prone to overwatering. Plus, there is no fear of nutrients draining out.

Before watering, check your plant’s water requirement. There are two types of house plants: the dry type and the moist type. Members of the dry type are cacti, succulents (aloe vera) and others like snake plant, dumb cane and rubber plant, etc. They enjoy dry soil so don’t need much watering — watering once in two weeks is enough.

The soil of moist type indoor plants should always be damp. You can use clay pebbles, sphagnum moss or gravel as a top layer to retain moisture for such plants. No matter what type your plant always ensures the saucer below the pot is emptied from time to time so that the pot does not sit in water.

Some of the plants best suited for indoors are areca palms, ficus, philodendrons, dracaena, snake plant, spathiphyllum, money plant, aloe vera, peace lily, ferns and rubber plant, etc. Depending on your space and decor choose any of these plants and bring healthy life into your indoor spaces.

