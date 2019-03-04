Latest edition of Endeavour: A terrain trotter

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The latest edition of Endeavour features a Ford family grille that is finished in chrome, a new bumper and revised skid plates. While these changes are subtle, the SUV does look more upmarket and its sheer on-road presence has definitely been enhanced.

Inside the car, you will find the familiar upmarket cabin finished in fine materials including a soft-touch dashboard and large leather-clad seats.

High on comfort

The vehicle is feature-rich with a massive sunroof, tons of storage space inside the cabin, three-zone climate cool air-conditioning, steering mounted controls, a high-end audio system, emergency assistance, cruise control, rear parking camera, front parking sensors, active noise cancellation in the cabin, tilt adjust steering, power adjustable ORVMs, ambient lighting, and semi-auto parallel park assist.

Packing a punch

Offered with both the 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre diesel engine options, the Endeavour promises an engaging drive experience. The former delivers 160 PS of power and 385 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission for the entry variant, however, you can also get it with a 6-speed automatic. The top-of-the-line version comes with the 3,198 cc TDCi engine that churns out 200 PS of power and 470 Nm of torque. It is offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission and 4x4, along with the terrain management system that gives you maximum traction.

The verdict

If you are in the market for a full-size SUV, then the Endeavour is the king of the hill. It comes with the promise of a low cost of ownership. Ford has priced the Endeavour rather well too with the range starting from `28.19 lakh and going up to `32.97 lakh for the top of the line variant.