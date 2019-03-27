Summer care for your pet

Debaleena Ghosh By

CHENNAI: Officially summer has not started but you can already see your pets panting sitting under the fan. One general rule you need to keep in mind is that if it is hot for you, it is hot for them as well. From heat strokes to tick infestations to skin irritation, your pet is susceptible to many ailments during these few months, most of which can be avoided with minimal efforts. Our pets are covered with hair and their body temperatures are much higher than that of humans. Moreover, they do not sweat to cool off, they pant and look for cool surfaces to cool down. There’s quite a few guidelines you can follow to maintain the well-being of your four-legged kids during these oncoming months.

First their walk times. Try to do their walks early morning and only towards late evening when the sun is going down. Avoid the scorching heat during late morning hours and early evenings. The asphalted roads and the melting heat is as uncomfortable to them as they are for you. Try to walk them on soft grounds or grass instead of the roads. Take extra care of their paws. Keep them clean and also apply paw cream at home during night time.

Secondly, when it comes to food and water intake keep a sharp eye on your little one. The natural inclination for them is to eat less so kindly do not get alarmed if you see your pet eating much lesser than his usual habit if he is otherwise fit and active and healthy. Do not force feed. Dogs tend to eat less in summer but they end up spending more energy in an effort to lower their body temperatures. A lot of pet owners tend to feed curd and buttermilk to their pet during summer, but it is very important to note that this food contains more water (70-80%) and does not have adequate levels of energy, vitamins, minerals, etc. Make sure they’re fed a well-balanced nutritionally complete and energy dense diet. One also needs to provide them with plenty of fresh water in summer and increase the frequency of feeding to ensure that your pet is fed the total recommended quantity of pet food. Dehydration can have disastrous effect on your pooch. Give him fruits like watermelon (de-seeded, of course), cucumber and others.

During summer there are a number of seasonal dangers you and your dogs should look out for. The first are parasites, which can be found at their highest numbers in summer. Ticks, fleas, mosquitos and more are all rife through the warmer months and are something that can cause real problems for your pet. Make sure your dog is protected from these parasites through the use of different flea treatments, shampoos and sprays. Diligently brush them every day. Grooming is essential too, especially for long- coated dogs. Though trimming by a professional might be fine, do not shave your pet’s coat.

Heat stroke is a possibility. As a rule, puppies and elderly dogs in summer tend to be more susceptible, as are dogs with thick, heavy coats or dogs with an existing cardiovascular or respiratory condition. Certain breeds with narrow airways, such as bulldogs, pugs are particularly prone to heat stress. If you’re worried about any form of heat stress, the best course of action is always to seek prompt veterinary attention, helping you to avoid potential complications. If you notice any of these signs/symptoms in your pet during summer, these may be the first signs of a heat-related problem:

Excessive panting or gasping for breath seeking shade

Reduced food intake, reduced activity

Muscle spasms/muscle tremors

Fatigue, weakness, vomiting

Diarrhea and depression

The hallmark of heat-stroke is severe central nervous system disturbance and is often associated with multi-organ dysfunction. Get your dog to a cool location, provide small drinks of cold water, and, if he doesn’t improve within a few minutes, contact your veterinarian. Take him for a swim. Swimming will not only will be an enjoyable pastime for your little pooch but it will help in keeping cool besides being a much needed exercise for his limbs.

Do not leave your pet in the car, for however short the waiting period might be. Every summer, a number of animals who are left in parked cars suffer brain damage and die from heatstroke. On a warm day, even with the windows cracked, the temperature in a car can rise quite high quite fast in a matter of minutes. If you see an animal in a parked car during the summer, alert the management of the shopping mall and take suitable action. Take care of the above and enjoy the summers.

(The author is an animal lover)