Home Lifestyle

Bhargavi Gundala's dream is now 5-year-old

Dhi Artspace turns five this month and its owner Bhargavi Gundala shares the journey

Published: 02nd October 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ameerpet Dhi Artspace (Photo |EPS)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dhi Artspace has this tranquil quality about it maybe because of the white walls gently illuminated with the headlights or perhaps the mix of young and established artists lends it that. Whatever it may be, the gallery, which turns five on October 5,  is more than what it’s known for. We begin with the name ‘artspace’ and Bhargavi Gundala the owner explains, “I didn’t want this place to be just another art gallery. For me, it stands for space where artists across different genres and ages meet through exhibitions, camps, workshops, view exchange and more. Hence the name.”

Located in Ameerpet Dhi Artspace was founded in 2014. Bhargavi says, “The five years journey has seen quite a variety of exhibitions and not for once did we repeat anything. Each event was different and special. This space for art is a bridge between artists and the audience. Both the sides benefit that way. As a gallerist, I can happily say that we work for both.” Many young artists have presented their exhibitions at the art gallery. Shares Bhargavi, “It’s important for the upcoming artists to overcome their tension and nervousness in their formative years. The way they interact with the audience here is spontaneous.”

There are several workshops and camps conducted for artists at the premises bringing together the senior and emerging ones in the age group of 20 to 75. the event encompasses discussions, mentorship and exchange of ideas. PEEP (Presenting End-to-End Practice) also known as open studio is an interesting melange of art practice artspace organised at the venue. “When 10 artists get together for a fortnight and don’t know each other they form a bond over art,” shares Bhargavi. They even have conducted workshops on how to view certain architectural places or study the monuments. The last year it was done by Sharda Natrajan. The artspace has also welcomed other art forms like poetry reading, music and sessions on sound as the city is slowly evolving expressing its penchant for art. “But Hyderabad as a market is yet to grow,” signs off Bhargavi.

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress .com
@Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhi Artspace white walls Bhargavi Gundala Ameerpet Dhi Artspace
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp