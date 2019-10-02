Bhargavi Gundala's dream is now 5-year-old

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dhi Artspace has this tranquil quality about it maybe because of the white walls gently illuminated with the headlights or perhaps the mix of young and established artists lends it that. Whatever it may be, the gallery, which turns five on October 5, is more than what it’s known for. We begin with the name ‘artspace’ and Bhargavi Gundala the owner explains, “I didn’t want this place to be just another art gallery. For me, it stands for space where artists across different genres and ages meet through exhibitions, camps, workshops, view exchange and more. Hence the name.”

Located in Ameerpet Dhi Artspace was founded in 2014. Bhargavi says, “The five years journey has seen quite a variety of exhibitions and not for once did we repeat anything. Each event was different and special. This space for art is a bridge between artists and the audience. Both the sides benefit that way. As a gallerist, I can happily say that we work for both.” Many young artists have presented their exhibitions at the art gallery. Shares Bhargavi, “It’s important for the upcoming artists to overcome their tension and nervousness in their formative years. The way they interact with the audience here is spontaneous.”

There are several workshops and camps conducted for artists at the premises bringing together the senior and emerging ones in the age group of 20 to 75. the event encompasses discussions, mentorship and exchange of ideas. PEEP (Presenting End-to-End Practice) also known as open studio is an interesting melange of art practice artspace organised at the venue. “When 10 artists get together for a fortnight and don’t know each other they form a bond over art,” shares Bhargavi. They even have conducted workshops on how to view certain architectural places or study the monuments. The last year it was done by Sharda Natrajan. The artspace has also welcomed other art forms like poetry reading, music and sessions on sound as the city is slowly evolving expressing its penchant for art. “But Hyderabad as a market is yet to grow,” signs off Bhargavi.

