On a different project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Krishti Gosthi, a Bengali socio-cultural group of like-minded people from six DRDO Labs (DRDL, DLRL, DMRL, ASL, RCI and ANURAG) and two public sector enterprises BDL & Midhani celebrated Durga Puja at DRDO Community Hall, Kanchanbagh on Tuesday.

Krishti Goshti’s cultural team “Neel Pakhi” staged a play, “ Kaktarua – the Scarecrow” as part of its cultural programme during Durga Puja celebrations. The performers were mostly DRDO scientists and their family members. Almost 250 people from different communities have witnessed the play, which was written and directed by Anindya Biswas.

The story unfolds in Gour Bangla about 800 years ago. The central characters are rulers of Delhi and Bengal Sultanates, poor villagers and Genghis Khan.

And there is Kaktarua – the scarecrow. There is a rumour that the Genghis Khan is invading Gour. His mere name is enough to send shivers down the spines of the greatest of the kings.

Villagers fear for their life as Chinese trader Hujin narrates the gruesome tales of the barbarism of Genghis.

The rumour creates a panic among the ruling class of Delhi and Bengal – after all Bengal is that goose that lays golden eggs. Sultan Iltutmis comes running from Delhi.

Local governor Mardan and his right-hand man Giyas get more violent and impatient with the locals.

The play attempts to capture these questions – Is Genghis Khan really coming to Gour? Who knows the truth? Probably the scarecrow knows - which keeps watching silently with its mischievous smile.