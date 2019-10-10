The dots connect the lines 

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

The 18 pen and ink artworks on display at Dhi Artspace are untitled.

They seem silent. But there’s a language which binds them all that is of traversing across space and time, gathering the mosaic imprints the deposits of which is seen on the canvas.

These opuses are by Chennai-based artist Murali Chinnasamy who says, “I allow my mind to wander across different axes and whatever it brings back gets translated through dots and lines.”

And what he conveys isn’t visible just through the canvases, he has taken his creativity forward and used thick nails on the surface to express himself or the idea that spoke to him.

The frames are in circular and rectangular shapes covered in old newspapers having a sepia tint instead of the common yellow.

The works have abstract grammar and offer a peek into their layers through the curvature. In one of the oeuvres, the centre resembles a black rose unfolding itself as seen through an abstract prism.

The rest of the backdrop seems to leap up and then in a failed attempt of escape collapses bit by bit, drop by drop onto the heart of the work making it an amalgam of known and unknown zones.

Murali, who graduated in printmaking at Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai (2006) later joined Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda completing his Master’s Degree in 2014.

He was earlier inspired only by Nature, but later his perception shifted to more abstract forms which he claims is, “quite therapeutic in nature”.

The exhibition is on till November 20.