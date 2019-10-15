In between the plants

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

When your personal spaces are green enough, you would probably love to spend maximum of your time in the midst of it. Essentia Environments has come up with a range of outdoor settings with new concepts and landscaping for patios, terraces and balcony spaces with natural greenery in abundance. Director Hardesh Chawla says, “One can use low-maintenance plants from the palm family, Bamboo Grass, Frangipani, and Sansevieria. Perennials with attractive foliage are great for outdoors, as they mostly survive with minimum sunlight and maintenance. Some popular plants are Adenium Desert Rose and Ficus.

Jade, Spider Plants, Money Plants are good for potted plants or hanging pot, while Curtain Creeper, Ivy, and Bougainvillea can be used as climbers.”They have brought in various elements to create Zen-like spaces that are adequate for melting away your stress. While there is a green carpeting carved in a beautiful pattern on the floor and geometrical concrete sculptures for a terrace garden, another similar space has been dotted with potted plants and luxurious seating options to give it a feel of being close to nature.

He says, “Vertical gardens, creepers and green walls are not tough to maintain. With a little bit of understanding, one can easily manage them. While on a routine basis, one needs to water them, one can even have a gardener come over every three-four months to take care of them by adding fertilisers, re-potting them or clearing the excess roots from the pots to make space for fresh ones.”

Though green outdoors or indoors is not a new concept, Chawla says, “We have introduced trees into indoor spaces to give the interiors a fresh look.”Their aim is to create designs as per the demands of their clients. “The focus is on using more natural elements in order to design a place of relaxation and entertainment that rejuvenates you the moment you enter that space,” he adds.