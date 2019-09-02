Home Lifestyle

Many narratives on one canvas

Published: 02nd September 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 07:24 AM

Rahul Inamdar’s abstracts at his ongoing solo show

Rahul Inamdar’s abstracts at his ongoing solo show

By Express News Service

After my MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj, I began working in a corporate set-up. But there, we followed ‘quantity over quality’, a highly unappealing concept.

I just didn’t feel any connection to the work I was doing,” recalls Rahul Inamdar. Inamdar quit his job in 2013 and went on to become a full-time artist. “Since then, there has been not even a single day when I haven’t looked forward to going to my studio.” 

In his ongoing solo, titled Ellipsis, Inamdar has showcased 15 paintings oils and ink-on-paper works. Primarily using reds, greens and grays, the artworks, “as often called,” he says, “are abstracts.”

These artworks, made in past two years, are heavily inspired from literature, poetry, architecture, music among other creative sources. He gives us a peak into his inspirations: “Kumar Gandharva’s Nirgun bhajans are a study in surrender and simplicity. The intense poetry in the works by acclaimed sculptor Alexander Calder is a lesson in the reduction in our daily needs.

Nasreen Mohamedi’s ink on paper works are unmatched in their simplicity. Auguste Rodin’s sculpture, The Thinker, is about integrity.”

Inamdar says he starts his day with a blank canvas and an empty state of mind. “I practised ‘forgetting’ intentionally, as a method to blank out the mind. It took me about two years to overcome the constant interventions. But now, I am able to get into a state where there are no thoughts and no planned composition. With no hurry to come to an end product, the process of creating a painting becomes meditative.” 

