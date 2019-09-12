A Celebration of Decay

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two artists Poorvesh Patel from MSU, Baroda and Maksud Ali Mondal from Santiniketan showcase their abstracts at Dhi Artspace, Ameerpet. Most of the artworks have earthen tones like rust, russet, scarlet, beige and amber that depict the decay. In Maksud’s artwork titled ‘Landscape III’ the curvature of thick lines rugged at its surface denotes the deconstruction of the subject.

That’s how he has used iron dust to capture the essence--how it begins deconstructing itself as soon as it comes into contact with raw air. The artist has replicated the same in another piece titled ‘Today’ which captures four frames of a human silhouette done in rusting iron sheet on paper. The same iron which floats in blood and reciprocates to life through million of drops carrying the sap.

Poorvesh’s ‘Distant Cloud’ done in painted copper wire, iron powder mounted on board represents a landscape that’s readying itself for disintegration seen from a bird’s eye view yet the vision takes one to the very core of its atoms where the initial process has already begun. In ‘Untitled I’ he plays with the idea with copper wire and rust. The amalgam of two distinct shades highlights the corruption of the surface which aggravates each time the air touches it. It is on till September 15.