Ace photographer George Steinmetz hogs limelight on first day of Indian Photography Festival

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

The Indian Photography Festival was inaugurated at State Gallery of Art, Madhapur on Thursday and opened doors to the exhibition of photos by incredible photographers from around the world. Day One of the photo festival which will be on till October 20 had George Steinmetz, a National Geographic photographer delivering the keynote address before throwing the gallery doors open to the public.

State Gallery of Art was abuzz with photography enthusiasts poring over the exhibits and discussing the intricacies of the craft. The three-floor exhibit featured twenty-six photographers including Pulitzer-winners like Richard Drew and Carol Guzy among others. As a part of the Gallery Walk marking the beginning of the festival, the walls of the gallery were adorned with the series of photographs clicked featuring artists.

The first room was adorned with black and white pictures clicked by Micheal Yorke of the Raj Gonds in Telangana. As we move forward various styles and moods captured by the artists catch our attention. For instance, Hyderabad’s very own Vinod Babu captured Telangana’s culture straight from the homes of rural citizens. It encompassed culture and emotions all put together in one.

Carol Guzy’s work at Mosul where she captured the devastation created by ISIS puts our thoughts on war and peace in perspective. The exhibit will be open through the month while the talks, panel discussions and speeches by the featuring artists will be open through registration on the website.