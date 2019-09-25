Home Lifestyle

Redefining luxury at Delhi based Lucullan Studios salon

Lucullan is a German word that means luxury, which you can experience here as you and your belongings will be taken care of until you are done with your ‘me time’. 

Published: 25th September 2019 10:13 AM

Lucullan Studios

Ashok Kumar Bandhu (30). Neha Sharma (27), one of the co-founders of Lucullan Studios.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

The moment you enter Lucullan Studios — an ultra-luxury salon with complimentary food and beverage service in the tony Greater Kailash-1 market, a team of 35 people, including the owners and manager will be on their toes to make you feel special.

“There is no dearth of salons in Delhi but every salon is the same. And I have not seen hospitality in any of the salons here. So, we tried to bring it here. We treat people in a way that they feel like a king or a queen here. We have the capacity of catering to 20 clients at a time and we make it a point to meet and greet every guest,” says duo Ashok Kumar Bandhu (30). Neha Sharma (27), is also one of the co-founder of the venue.

Spread across three floors, the salon’s interiors have been done in monochrome and gold with ceiling mounted, spot and ambience lighting by Gamma & Bross Paris.

While the ground floor has two nail stations, two lash and microblading, and four pedicure and manicure stations along with an elaborate F&B section, the second floor is all about hair with 14 hair stations and four shampoo stations, and the third floor has four facial rooms and VIP treatment lounge.

“These lounges with attached washrooms can also be used for kitty parties and bridal showers,” says studio manager Richa Rawal.

It was the love for Paul Mitchell that made Sahrma think of creating a luxury salon. “It was the first brand we wanted to get in touch with, but we couldn’t get the distributors in India. It took me six months to get them on board,” says Sharma, a post graduate from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, Switzerland.

“Though I had my fair share of doubts, Neha’s optimism made it happen,” says Bandhu, who shifted streams from science to commercial pilot to hotel management.

While getting nails or hair done, one can sip their special Blue-Tokai Coffees and Hill Cart Teas. “We don’t want our guests to go anywhere. We have a smoking room and a terrace, which add to the value of the place,” says Sharma.
 

