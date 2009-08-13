Home Lifestyle Books

Amartya Sen top author of the week

Amartya Sen\'s \"The Idea of Justice\" dominated the non-fiction section among best-selling books.

Amartya Sen delivers his speech based on his latest book 'The Idea of Justice', during Penguin annual lecture in Kolkata. (AP file photo)

NEW DELHI: Amartya Sen's &quot;The Idea of Justice&quot; dominated the non-fiction section among best-selling books here in the first week of its release while &quot;The Wish Maker: A Novel&quot; by Ali Sethi continued to retain its number one position in the fiction category.

The top 10 in each section are:

Non-fiction

1. &quot;The Idea of Justice&quot;

Author: Amartya Sen

Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane

Price: Rs.699.00

2. &quot;Listening To Grass Hoppers: Field Notes on Democracy&quot;

Author: Arundhati Roy

Publisher: Penguin Books

Price: Rs.499.00

3. &quot;Stranger to History&quot;

Author: Aatish Taseer

Publisher: Picador India

Price: Rs.495.00

4. &quot;D-Day: The Battle for Normandy&quot;

Author: Antony Beevor

Publisher: Penguin Viking

Price: Rs.499.00

5. &quot;Prisoner of the State: The Secret Journal of Chinese Premier&quot;

Author: Zhao Ziyang

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Price: $20.00 (Rs.957)

6. &quot;A Better India A Better World&quot;

Author: N.R. Narayana Murthy

Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane

Price: Rs.499.00

7. &quot;Imagining India: Ideas for The New Century&quot;

Author: Nandan Nilekani

Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane

Price: Rs.699.00

8. &quot;Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight&quot;

Author: Rujuta Diwekar

Publisher: Random House

Price: Rs.199.00

9. &quot;80 Questions To Understand India: History, Mythology and Religion&quot;

Author: Murad Ali Baig

Publisher: Tara Press

Price: Rs.395.00

10. &quot;Curfewed Night&quot;

Author: Basharat Peer

Publisher: Random House

Price: Rs.395.00

Fiction

1. &quot;The Wish Maker: A Novel&quot;

Author: Ali Sethi

Publisher: Penguin Books

Price: Rs.499.00

2. &quot;In Other Rooms, Other Wonders&quot;

Author: Daniyal Mueenuddin

Publisher: Random House

Price: Rs.395.00

3. &quot;Family Planning&quot;

Author: Karan Mahajan

Publisher: Rupa

Price: Rs.395.00

4. &quot;The White Tiger&quot;

Author: Aravind Adiga

Publisher: Harper Collins

Price: Rs.395.00

5. &quot;Arzee The Dwarf&quot;

Author: Chandrahas Choudhury

Publisher: Harper Collins

Price: Rs.325.00

6. &quot;Gone Tomorrow&quot;

Author: Lee Child

Publisher: Bantam Press

Price: 5.99 pounds (Rs.475)

7. &quot;My Father's Tears & Other Stories&quot;

Author: John Updike

Publisher: Hamish Hamilton

Price: Rs.499.00

8. &quot;Swimsuit&quot;

Author: James Patterson

Publisher: Century

Price: 5.99 pounds (Rs.475)

9. &quot;Just Take My Heart&quot;

Author: Mary Higgins Clark

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Price: $12.50 (Rs.600)

10. &quot;The White Queen&quot;

Author: Philippa Gregory

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Price: $12.50 (Rs.600)

