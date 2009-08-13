Amartya Sen top author of the week

NEW DELHI: Amartya Sen's "The Idea of Justice" dominated the non-fiction section among best-selling books here in the first week of its release while "The Wish Maker: A Novel" by Ali Sethi continued to retain its number one position in the fiction category.

The top 10 in each section are:

Non-fiction

1. "The Idea of Justice"

Author: Amartya Sen

Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane

Price: Rs.699.00

2. "Listening To Grass Hoppers: Field Notes on Democracy"

Author: Arundhati Roy

Publisher: Penguin Books

Price: Rs.499.00

3. "Stranger to History"

Author: Aatish Taseer

Publisher: Picador India

Price: Rs.495.00

4. "D-Day: The Battle for Normandy"

Author: Antony Beevor

Publisher: Penguin Viking

Price: Rs.499.00

5. "Prisoner of the State: The Secret Journal of Chinese Premier"

Author: Zhao Ziyang

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Price: $20.00 (Rs.957)

6. "A Better India A Better World"

Author: N.R. Narayana Murthy

Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane

Price: Rs.499.00

7. "Imagining India: Ideas for The New Century"

Author: Nandan Nilekani

Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane

Price: Rs.699.00

8. "Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight"

Author: Rujuta Diwekar

Publisher: Random House

Price: Rs.199.00

9. "80 Questions To Understand India: History, Mythology and Religion"

Author: Murad Ali Baig

Publisher: Tara Press

Price: Rs.395.00

10. "Curfewed Night"

Author: Basharat Peer

Publisher: Random House

Price: Rs.395.00

Fiction

1. "The Wish Maker: A Novel"

Author: Ali Sethi

Publisher: Penguin Books

Price: Rs.499.00

2. "In Other Rooms, Other Wonders"

Author: Daniyal Mueenuddin

Publisher: Random House

Price: Rs.395.00

3. "Family Planning"

Author: Karan Mahajan

Publisher: Rupa

Price: Rs.395.00

4. "The White Tiger"

Author: Aravind Adiga

Publisher: Harper Collins

Price: Rs.395.00

5. "Arzee The Dwarf"

Author: Chandrahas Choudhury

Publisher: Harper Collins

Price: Rs.325.00

6. "Gone Tomorrow"

Author: Lee Child

Publisher: Bantam Press

Price: 5.99 pounds (Rs.475)

7. "My Father's Tears & Other Stories"

Author: John Updike

Publisher: Hamish Hamilton

Price: Rs.499.00

8. "Swimsuit"

Author: James Patterson

Publisher: Century

Price: 5.99 pounds (Rs.475)

9. "Just Take My Heart"

Author: Mary Higgins Clark

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Price: $12.50 (Rs.600)

10. "The White Queen"

Author: Philippa Gregory

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Price: $12.50 (Rs.600)