Amartya Sen top author of the week

NEW DELHI: Amartya Sen's "The Idea of Justice" dominated the non-fiction section among best-selling books here in the first week of its release while "The Wish Maker: A Novel" by Ali Sethi continued to retain its number one position in the fiction category.
The top 10 in each section are:
Non-fiction
1. "The Idea of Justice"
Author: Amartya Sen
Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane
Price: Rs.699.00
2. "Listening To Grass Hoppers: Field Notes on Democracy"
Author: Arundhati Roy
Publisher: Penguin Books
Price: Rs.499.00
3. "Stranger to History"
Author: Aatish Taseer
Publisher: Picador India
Price: Rs.495.00
4. "D-Day: The Battle for Normandy"
Author: Antony Beevor
Publisher: Penguin Viking
Price: Rs.499.00
5. "Prisoner of the State: The Secret Journal of Chinese Premier"
Author: Zhao Ziyang
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Price: $20.00 (Rs.957)
6. "A Better India A Better World"
Author: N.R. Narayana Murthy
Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane
Price: Rs.499.00
7. "Imagining India: Ideas for The New Century"
Author: Nandan Nilekani
Publisher: Penguin Allen Lane
Price: Rs.699.00
8. "Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight"
Author: Rujuta Diwekar
Publisher: Random House
Price: Rs.199.00
9. "80 Questions To Understand India: History, Mythology and Religion"
Author: Murad Ali Baig
Publisher: Tara Press
Price: Rs.395.00
10. "Curfewed Night"
Author: Basharat Peer
Publisher: Random House
Price: Rs.395.00
Fiction
1. "The Wish Maker: A Novel"
Author: Ali Sethi
Publisher: Penguin Books
Price: Rs.499.00
2. "In Other Rooms, Other Wonders"
Author: Daniyal Mueenuddin
Publisher: Random House
Price: Rs.395.00
3. "Family Planning"
Author: Karan Mahajan
Publisher: Rupa
Price: Rs.395.00
4. "The White Tiger"
Author: Aravind Adiga
Publisher: Harper Collins
Price: Rs.395.00
5. "Arzee The Dwarf"
Author: Chandrahas Choudhury
Publisher: Harper Collins
Price: Rs.325.00
6. "Gone Tomorrow"
Author: Lee Child
Publisher: Bantam Press
Price: 5.99 pounds (Rs.475)
7. "My Father's Tears & Other Stories"
Author: John Updike
Publisher: Hamish Hamilton
Price: Rs.499.00
8. "Swimsuit"
Author: James Patterson
Publisher: Century
Price: 5.99 pounds (Rs.475)
9. "Just Take My Heart"
Author: Mary Higgins Clark
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Price: $12.50 (Rs.600)
10. "The White Queen"
Author: Philippa Gregory
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Price: $12.50 (Rs.600)