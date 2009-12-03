By Jim Crane (Published by Atlantic Books)

Over the l a s t f i f t y years, the city of Dubai h a s l e apfrogged major stages of development to become Las Vegas on steroids, a vision of the f u t u r e - Dubai: The World’s Fastest City is the first book to tell its story.

In the 1950s, with a population of a few thousand souls who scraped a living in a waterless desert by picking dates, diving for pearls or sailing in wooden dhows to trade with Iran and India, Dubai was as poor as any village in Somalia or Sudan.

Today, freewheeling Dubai is everything the rest of the Arab world is not. It is capitalism on cocaine, Las Vegas without gambling but with twice the number of prostitutes. It is the fastest-growing city in the world, with an economy that outpaced China’s last year while luring more tourists than all of India. It is one of the world’s safest places.

Shimmering skyscrapers hide gritty 24-hour construction at ground level. The city has become a metaphor for the lush life, where celebrities like Tiger Woods and George Clooney mingle in gilded splendour and where so many luxury cars fill the streets that crashes between two Porsches are not uncommon. Yet the city is also beset by a backwash of bad design, environmental degradation and labour practices that are very close to slavery.

This small Arab sheikhdom, one of seven semi-autonomous states within the United Arab Emirates, has become an icon of the future and a rising force in the Middle East, a news story that affects us all, Dubai tells its unique story.

The La cuna By Barbara Kingsolver Published by Faber and Faber / Trade Paperback / 512 pages / Rs 550 The first novel in ten years from Barbara Kingsolver, bestselling author of The Poisonwood Bibl e and one of the most important writers at work today The Lacuna is the heartbreaking story of a man’s search for safety; of a man torn between the warm heart of Mexico and the cold embrace of 1950s McCarthyite America.

Born in the US and reared in Mexico, Harrison Shepherd is a liability to his social-climbing flapper mother, Salomé.

Making himself useful in the household of the famed Mexican artists Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo and exiled Bolshevik leader Lev Trotsky, young Shepherd inadvertently casts his lot with art and revolution.

A violent upheaval sends him north to a nation newly caught up in World War II. In the mountain city of Asheville, North Carolina he remakes himself in America’s hopeful image.

But political winds continue to throw him between north and south, in a plot that turns many times on the unspeakable breach – the lacuna – between truth and public presumption.

A gripping story of identity, loyalty and the devastating power of accusations to destroy innocent people. The Lacuna is as deep and rich as the New World.