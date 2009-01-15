BUTERFLIES are slowly becoming a thing of the past, but when you do see one of those rare ones in the city, wouldn’t you love to know its name? The book titled Keralathile Sadharana Chitrashalabhangal (The common butterflies of Kerala) does just that for you.

Originally meant as a field guide on butterflies for children, the recently launched book in Malayalam has five sections.

Each of these sections has a catchy headline with easy keys or clues to identify the species.

Who wouldn’t want to look up Romakkalan Shalabhangal, (the brush-footed butterflies) or the Thullal Shalabhangal (the skippers)? Adding to the colour are some brilliant photographs from the Ponmudi-Kallar valley, Arippa, Ammayambalam, Pacha, Thenmala, Vazhachal, Wayanad and Munnar. The other interesting sections in the book include the Kilivalan Shalabhangal (Swallowtails), the Velumbishalabhangalum Manja Shalabhangal (Whites and Yellows) and the Neelishalabhangal (Blues). The butterfly guide describes as many as 100 butterflies as main categories and another 65 butterflies as similar species or those which belong to the same family.

“Children will be able to easily identify the butterflies they see in and around their surrounding areas with the help of this field guide,” said C Sushanth, author of the book.

Another important feature of the book is the checklist of 165 butterflies which lists the common Malayalam name, the English name and the scientific name. “It will help to popularise the vernacular name of each butterfly seen around us. The aim of this book is to convey the message of conservation of nature through the pretty butterflies,” said Sushanth. Each section describes the common features and peculiarities of each family of butterflies. It has tips to identify the butterfly, its habitat preferences, flying patterns, food habits and the metamorphosis from a caterpillar to a fluttering beauty.

Butterflies are also the bioindicators of nature.

Any change in the nature of plants directly affects the flying jewels. “Some butterflies have only a single plant as its food and the extinction of that plant leads to the extinction of that butterfly species forever. The presence or absence of a particular butterfly species can indicate the degradation of habitat,” said Sushanth.

In the appendix of the book, the metamorphosis, anatomy, food habits and enemies of butterflies are illustrated. The book has been published by the Kerala State Children’s Institute for Literature and is priced is Rs 70.