African writing has attained new vigour and vitality and the volume represents the universal appeal of such pieces. “African writers seek to be as universal as any other writer in the world,” states Mia Couto from Mozambique, while introducing the literature from former Portuguese colonies section in this commendable anthology of Modern African literatures. Every writer seeks out his or her own identity among multiple and elusive identities. Current African writing generates global interest, and Rob Spillman, editor of this volume (a long-time editor of Tin House) states that with its “cultural climate, urbanisation coupled with expanding educational and economic opportunities, has created a hotbed of creativity, heralding the emergence of a vibrant new generation of exciting and innovative writers.”

The opening essay of Chinua Achebe makes a strong appeal that African writers can express themselves and reach a wider audience by writing in a global English, than indigenous languages. From among the 54 African countries with 2,000 languages, 17 authors, from 30 are represented; of these, six are from South Africa and five from Nigeria. There are well established writers like Nigeria’s Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Somalia’s Nurudin Farah, South Africa’s J M Coetzee and Nadine Gordimer, Kenya’s Ngugi wa Thiong’o and Zimbawe’s Yvonne Vera. There are also new writers like E C Osondu (Nigeria), Mohammed Magani (Algeria), and Niq Mhlongo (South Africa). There are notable omissions, too, Nobel laureates likes Wole Soyinka (the first African writer to win the Prize) and Naguib Mahfouz, and others like Abdul Razak Gurnah (Tanzania), Assia Djebar (Algeria), Ben Okri etc. The volume largely comprises excerpts of fiction, essays, memoir and review. It captures the emerging style and direction and is a snapshot of recent writing, deviating from “Africanness.”

Gods and Soldiers carries 14 excerpts from novels and from renowned writers. But there is no poetry. The collection is organised in six sections by region: West Africa, Francophone Africa, North Africa, East Africa, former Portuguese colonies and southern Africa. Each section is preceded by a map highlighting the countries represented, like Ghana and Nigeria for west Africa, Zimbabwe and South Africa for southern Africa, etc. This is followed by an essay setting the tone of the conceptual framework of the following fiction. However, there is no link or singular thread or unifying theme; they offer the wide perspective of writers exploring the complicated relations of their fellow human beings with ancestral traditions, colonial past and folk customs, romping home their arrival on the global literary landscape.

In Helon Habila’s short story, “Lomba”, an imprisoned Nigerian political activist-poet is forced to ghost write love poems for his jail supervisor, who is anxious to marry his girl friend. “The Manhood Test” (Mohammed Naseehu Ali) is about a man who is forced to prove his potency in bed with his wife before an official audience; if he fails, he wife gets to divorce him. In Ivan Vladislavic’s “The Whites Only Bench”, the employees of a museum face humiliation. E C Osondu in “Voice Of America” writes about a Nigerian boy who develops a pen-friendship with an American girl and dreams of a bright future for himself, but he is downcast at discovering that the correspondence was intended only to extract information from him. Mohammed Magani writes about a coffee drinker’s revenge on the

soldiers who tortured him (The Butcher’s Aesthetic). Niq Mhlonogo in “Dog Eat Dog”

describes a youth’s travails in bringing to book the corrupt policemen and how he is hurt by their brutality. Leila Abouella in “Souvenirs”, depicts a young man with his wife in Scotland trying to bridge the emotional distance. Nobel laureate Nardine Gordimer’s story, “A Beneficiary” is about a young white woman finding her real father, a famous actor. The brilliant story is out of place. The other Nobel prize winner, J M Coetzee is represen­ted by a book review.

The Somalian writer, Nuruddin Farah’s excerpts from “Knots” is an excellent self-contained piece, wherein he powerfully unravels the state of chaos and hope in Somalia: it is a conflict between barbarism and civilisation. Cambara, the freedom fighter, reestablishes the foundation of culture on return to Mogadishu. Another excellent excerpt is from “Wizard of the Crow” by Kenya’s Ngugi wa Thiong’o, a brilliant satire on dictatorship.

The volume opens an exciting window to the world of so far unexplored literatures of Africa and offers ample scope for further studies, foreboding the dominance of African writing in global literature.

Gods and Soldiers: The Penguin Anthology of Contemporary Writing

Edited by Rob Spillman

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 344

Price: $16

