Nostalgia may not always be a good thing. It does, of course, create great poetry when we talk about the picturesque village we were born in, the school friends who shared our misery and laughs, the rowdy things we did escaping punishment… well, the list is endless. We love poets and writers of fiction who dwell on their childhood, their beginnings, praising them for “not forgetting their roots”. We also love them for reminding us of our own

bygone days. So far, so good. Nostalgia is a good thing. But, as I said at the

beginning, it may not always be good.

In fiction, in creative literature, remembering old experiences is acceptable. No; even commendable. But not so in textbooks, according to one school of thought in Telugu. (I don’t know if this is the case in any other language). The tendency these days is to ask why the age-old Itihasas, puranas and kavyas are prescribed for school students. Why should a schoolgirl or college student learn something written in the 11th century or 16th century? What would they lose if they don’t read how Rama fought with Ravana or how Sakuntala was

demeaned in full court by Dushyanta?

Most of the old literature, according to this school of thought is archaic, both in language and content. Old literature is invariably court literature and almost all stories are about gods, kings and royal personages. And the poetry is written in difficult meter, in highly Sanskritised language which requires guides (even for teachers) to understand and interpret.

So why should we feel nostalgic about something so useless to contemporary thought, something that is highly prescriptive? Something which is mostly anti-women and anti-Dalit? So, let’s read only contemporary writers; let’s write new texts; let’s not be in awe of the texts that have been our staple food for the past decades simply because they are our “tradition” even when they are no longer relevant. This is a valid argument. Moreover, it is slowly gaining ground and cannot be wished away; nor can it be dismissed altogether.

The supporters of this argument have made their point. But is it true that we lose nothing by not reading the good old texts? Is it true that they are only for satisfying our nostalgia? Not really. What old literature (which we generally refer to as Classical Literature), in spite of all the archaic quality of content and form, gives us is immeasurable. It gives us a fund of knowledge on what creative writing is all about; on how to use language, how to sharpen our expression.

It also gives us a glimpse into the extraordinary story-telling capacity of our old poets, and a perspective on the society of those times. That alone is enough reason to prescribe it in our syllabus. The problem here is not entirely with the texts themselves. It is with the capabilities of the teacher also.

No one prevents a teacher from giving new and thought-provoking interpretations to the classics. But the onus is on the teacher; can he or she make the interpretation with a logical and just mind without giving in to sloganeering? Can they succeed in making the student “think differently” about the classics without condemning the text itself?

This is easier said than done. Which is why, they demand the scrapping of the syllabus itself.