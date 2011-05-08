Chief Belief Officer of the Future Group, mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik talks to Ranjita Gunasekaran on his new books An identity card for Krishna and Indra finds happiness.

What made you write for children?

All my writings are for children. Some children are adults, others are not.

This is for children who are not yet adults. Children who are forming opinions and not yet rigid, who have been forced into a diet of Cartoon Network and films where gods are terribly violent. Felt they needed something different.

What considerations did you have in mind when writing for a younger audience?

Don’t talk to them as if they are children. Talk to them as you would talk to grown ups. The ideas are the same. The language may be simpler and not too layered. But the idea should not be tampered with.

Was it difficult to balance the modern with the traditional?

Not at all. This is common practice in folk tales. Modern writers, with poor understanding of folk culture, tend to be too self-conscious and politically correct and so shy away from this. The point is not to lose faith in the wisdom of the ancestors. Understand what they are communicating—and what they are communicating is sanatan, timeless and universal, unaffected by the trappings of modernity.

How did you select particular myths or stories as ones to focus on?

No reason. Just wrote the stories as they came to me. There are so many stories.

Will there be more books? Which stories need to be retold to this generation?

Three more books in this series are in the pipeline. Many more in the future, I hope. One has to be careful about retelling stories—one is simply changing the packaging. The core value remains the same.

How hard was it alluding to myths that are complete stories in a succinct manner without losing focus on the main story?

Not difficult when you know the essence of the story. The point is to drench oneself in the soul of the stories. Then writing it elaborately or in precis becomes easy. That preparation is something we do not do.

Krishna has always been a popular god. Kali too.What made you choose Indra as a protagonist?

Popularity is delusion. I prefer not to chase delusion. And I hope all children— adults and nonadults — break free from this dreadful epidemic.

