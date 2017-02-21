Author Milo Yiannopoulos' book 'Dangerous' stopped from publication

By IANS

WASHINGTON: British writer Milo Yiannopoulos' book 'Dangerous' was axed after Republican conservatives released video clips which seemed to condone sex between men and boys.



"After careful consideration, Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint have cancelled publication of 'Dangerous'," USA Today quoted the publisher as saying.



Confirming this, Milo said: "They cancelled my book."



The gay British writer, who has collected kudos as a self-described "dangerous" provocateur, teetered on the edge of disaster on Monday after the videos of the book got released.



The author is heard talking about his own past as a teenager who had sex with men and suggested that some boys might be old enough to give consent to such sexual relationships, USA Today said.

