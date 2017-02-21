Home Lifestyle Books

Author Milo Yiannopoulos' book 'Dangerous' stopped from publication

The book release was axed after Republican conservatives released video clips which seemed to condone sex between men and boys.

Published: 21st February 2017 01:10 PM

By IANS

WASHINGTON: British writer Milo Yiannopoulos' book 'Dangerous' was axed after Republican conservatives released video clips which seemed to condone sex between men and boys.

"After careful consideration, Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint have cancelled publication of 'Dangerous'," USA Today quoted the publisher as saying. 

Confirming this, Milo said: "They cancelled my book."

The gay British writer, who has collected kudos as a self-described "dangerous" provocateur, teetered on the edge of disaster on Monday after the videos of the book got released.

The author is heard talking about his own past as a teenager who had sex with men and suggested that some boys might be old enough to give consent to such sexual relationships, USA Today said.
 

