Home Lifestyle Books

New book brings together Khushwant Singh's best on Punjab and its people

Punjab, Punjabis & Punjabiyat: Reflections On A Land and its People presents a comprehensive picture of the land of five rivers, from its origins, history and the troubled times of Partition/\.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Having witnessed the impact of Partition first-hand, Khushwant Singh was inspired to write 'A Train to Pakistan', one of his most famous works, published in 1956. (Photo | Express Archives)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four years since the death of the legendary Khushwant Singh, a new book brings together some of his finest writings on his native land- Punjab and its people.

"Punjab, Punjabis & Punjabiyat: Reflections On A Land and its People" presents a comprehensive picture of the land of five rivers, from its origins and geography to its illustrious history and the troubled times of Partition- all through Singh's lens.

"The pieces collected in this book are my father's best writings on Punjab, its land and people, history, religion, culture, literature and art.

"Together they give us a portrait of Punjab and Punjabiyat, as he saw it," says Mala Dayal, the editor of the book, published by Aleph.

Born on August 15, 1915 in Hadali, in the then-undivided Punjab, Singh is considered one of the country's greatest writers.

He could blend humour and simplicity in his signature descriptive storytelling.

He was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2007 and passed away on March 20, 2014, aged 99.

"My father closely followed the political situation in Punjab and watched with dismay the growth of the Khalistan movement and the increasing influence of Bhindranwale.

"His anguish at the storming of the Golden Temple by the Army was so great that he returned the Padma Bhushan awarded to him by the government," Dayal says in the book.

She reveals that many of Singh's Rajya Sabha speeches, his diary and columns reflected his involvement and concerns about matters related to Punjab.

Dayal says though her father was a professed agnostic, he identified himself as a Sikh.

"He was worried Sikhism would lose its distinctiveness as a faith and be absorbed by Hinduism," she says.

Having witnessed the impact of Partition first-hand, Singh was inspired to write "A Train to Pakistan", one of his most famous works, published in 1956.

He subsequently published five other novels, "I Shall Not Hear the Nightingale","Delhi: A Novel", "The Company of Women", "Burial at Sea" and "The Sunset Club".

Several of his short stories have been compiled in "The Portrait of a Lady".

Among his other books are "99: Unforgettable Fiction", "Non-fiction, Poetry & Humour", "The Freethinker's Prayerbook", "A History of the Sikhs", an autobiography "Truth, Love and a Little Malice"; a biography "Ranjit Singh: Maharaja of the Punjab" and a book of non-fiction "The Return of Indira Gandhi".

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala; Red alert issued in major districts
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps