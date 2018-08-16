‘I don’t read writing. The writing talks to me’

Shyam Yadagiri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The way you write your “i’s” and “t’s” tells accurately if you are playful, determined, stubborn, lazy and numerous other personality traits. And what’s more, if you want to better yourself, you can just change the way you write. The results would soon be visible for others to see. Hard to believe?

Graphology is the art of analysing handwriting and evaluating an individual’s personality characteristics. And one of its prominent practitioners from India is 36-year-old city-based graphologist Samita Pandya.

Interestingly, she is the youngest and the only Indian to take part in the American Association of Handwriting Analysts (AAHA) Convention-2018 that concluded in Boston, US recently.“In more ways than one, graphology has changed my life. When I found that I could change myself, I decided to help others overcome their problems. Thus began my journey in 2006,” she says.

“I went to AAHA in 2014, and got in touch with international graphologists, where I learned that graphology is not just reading handwriting, but reading one’s personality in depth,” adds Samita. She has analysed the writings of renowned choreographer Saroj Khan, Member of Parliament Bandaru Dattatreya, among others.

Narrating a recent case she treated, Samita says, “A man in his mid-40s was suffering from sleeping disorder, and used to get frequent panic attacks. I observed his handwriting sample, and diagnosed him accurately. He underwent a three month graphotherapy course facilitated by me, and got cured completely, without any medication.”

A lot can be deduced from a person’s signature as well, she informs. “A signature is a sign of your personality. Based on an individual’s signature and writing sample, we can tell the aptitude a person has for a particular career,” she points out.

Providing a general analysis, Samita says, “Any person who writes towards the left is into the past. The more a person writes away from the left, the more he/she leans towards the future. If there is a lot of space towards the right, it means you are afraid of the future. A big writing size implies impatience, aggressiveness and a dominating mindset but may also mean leadership abilities.”

Samita says she does a lot of workshops for free. “In my recent session, I gave a certificate course on graphology to ten girls of lesser privileged background for no charge. I have analysed 25,000 writing samples thus far, and gave suggestions to nearly 10,000 people till now,” she says matter-of-factly.

Samita has also worked on means to incorporate graphology and handwriting analysis not just in English but also in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Gujarati.

At the moment, Samita seems to have her plate full. She’s working on a book, and also on a campaign ‘Hastalipi – Ek Pehchaan’ wherein the team is planning to assemble 15,000 kids under a single roof writing on ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ and sign on a 6-foot tall book. “We would be submitting the proposal to Guinness authorities soon. And apart from that, I’m planning to open my own clinic in the city shortly, and hold regular sessions on writing. I’m also researching on Mandalas, an art form that helps one connect with their subconscious mind. Another objective is to get certified from AAHA,” she says excitedly. Phew! That’s a lot of multi-tasking.She desires the government to come forward and extend support for her campaign. Hope the authorities are listening.

Umbrella test

On a plain sheet of paper, draw a person, an umbrella and rain. The test shows the defense mechanism of a person towards the problems. The angle the umbrella is being held and how the person holds it says a lot about the individual.

Tree Drawing Analysis

Draw a tree in either an elaborate or simplistic way. How you draw reveals your areas of interest, emotional development and other attributes.

