Book on untold stories of unsung heroes of India's nationalist movement released

By UNI

KOLKATA: ''Hamare Azadi ki Ladai'', a book containing untold heroic stories of unsung and unknown freedom fighters who fought for India's freedom was released at Oxford Bookstore on Friday.

The book authored by renowned historian Govind Prasad Srivastava was formally inaugurated by filmmaker Aniket Chattopadhyay, author-social-activist Sumitra Padmanabhan and journalist-author Ritwik Mukherjee.

The book is published by Power Publishers on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

The late author's son Anand Srivastava who flew from London to attend the event of his father's book launch, read out excerpts of the book that brought out untold facts about Jalianwallabad massacre.

He said the book tries to talk of many heroic stories of freedom struggle that most Indians are unaware of.

There were many brave people who contributed to India's struggle for freedom from British imperialism, whose contributions are undocumented and untold in any book before this.

The book tries to bring forward these forgotten heroes and unknown stories of known heroes of India's nationalist movement.

Journalist turned filmmaker Aniket Chattopadhyay spoke on the occasion of the release of the book, said, '' History needs to be written from the neutral viewpoint.

Most history that we read today are written from a biased viewpoint, that glorifies someone and shows someone else in unfavourable light."

Journalist Ritwik Mukherjee said, '' Neutral history is the requirement of the day so that the representation of history is unbiased and uncoloured.''

Social activist and author Sumitra Padmanabhan said the book highlights untold events of the history of the freedom struggle.

Pinaki Ghosh, the co-founder of Power Publishers, said, '' The struggle for independence does not end with the freedom of India from British imperialism. It is a continuous process and should be continued even today, so that women are free to move around anytime of the day, without worrying about their security; so that people feel free and safe to travel to any part of India without worrying of getting lynched as child-lifters because they look different; so that people of a community feel free to live in another state without the fear of being driven out of the stage."