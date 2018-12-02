A PM True to His Masters

Ashutosh By

Express News Service

Shashi Tharoor is a curious case of Indian politics. He is the one about whom once it was rumoured that he might switch over to the Modi camp but he ended up facing the wrath of Hindutva warriors for his statements which are often quoted out of context to malign him and through this paint Congress as anti-Hindu. So when I heard that he is writing a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi I was more than curious to know where exactly he will place himself: Will he write as an intellectual or as a party worker who is exposed to the western sensibilities? Like always, in his book, he is more of an intellectual than a party worker.

The Paradoxical Prime Minister does not disappoint me. Shashi has beautifully chronicled Modi years in 498 pages. It is a thick book but it does justice to his talent and puts forth before the readers a panoramic view of Modi’s administration from his domestic policy to foreign policy, Swachh Bharat to demonetisation, call for achhe din to GST and finally, communalism to nationalism debate. Shashi has an eye for the minutest detail and has the perspective to see the larger picture. In its enumeration the book reflects his multi-faceted persona. The beauty of his prose lies in its lucidity and frankness to accept his mistakes.

Being a liberal he is obviously pained by the violence unleashed by the bigots of Hindutva on the ground. He tries to understand the reason. As a writer of the book Why I am a Hindu, Shashi concludes that the problem lies with the Hindutva and its ‘perverted sense of nationalism’. He writes, “In this Hindutva-centred view, history is made of religion-based binaries, in which all Muslim rulers are evil and all Hindus are valiant resisters, embodiment of incipient Hindu nationalism.” His prognosis is spot on. But like many intellectuals of contemporary India he was also charmed by the web of magnetism weaved by the genius of Modi and his public relation team.

He also believed that Modi was the answer to many ills of India. In his first chapter where he explains the Modi phenomenon he erroneously ends up writing, “I was one of those prepared to see some prospect of a Narendra Modi 2.0 ...who would move his party away from politics of identity to a politics of performance.” Shashi committed two mistakes: One, he made the distinction between Modi as a Prime Minister and Modi as a pracharak of the RSS. Second, he underestimated the power of the ideology.

Modi has no separate identity other than Hindutva. All his life he ate, drank and breathed Hindutva. Despite becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat and later the Prime Minister, he remained a pracharak. Like every pracharak of the RSS, he has a goal to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. His tenure as Chief Minister in Gujarat is the most powerful exhibition of Hindutva.

It’s no wonder that Gujarat is called the laboratory of Hindutva. As Prime Minister he has been tasked to replicate the same model at the national level and I must say he has not disappointed his clan. India since 2014 has changed and it has moved few miles towards a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. So like Shashi anyone who had thought that Modi would be different, was up for disappointment.

With due apology, Shashi, I must say you were wrong when you wrote, “Moditva is a combination of Hindutva, nationalism, economic development and overweening personal leadership.” It is the other way round. It is the Hindutva as an ideology which has packaged Modi to make it more acceptable and palatable to modern India.

It was the same Hindutva which marketed Atal Bihari Vajpayee as ‘eternally’ moderate and liberal but ‘nationalist’ because Hindutva knows in its crude form it won’t be acceptable to the larger audience. The RSS knows that politics provides the ecosystem in which Hindutva can achieve its civilisational goal therefore in politics, it makes tactical adjustments for its strategic gains. Modi is not ‘paradoxical’ as a Prime Minister. He is true to his masters.

The Paradoxical

Prime Minister

By: Shashi Tharoor

Publisher: Aleph

Pages: 512

Price: `799

A Hindi phrase you use often.

Acche din kab aane waalein

hain? More recently, Bure din waapas le aao.

One book you would

recommend to Modi.

The Paradoxical Prime Minister of course! Although, admittedly, the chances of him actually reading my book do look rather slim.

Diplomat or politician?

A seasoned politician always needs to be diplomatic too.

Who in BJP can write

a book on you?

Not many in the BJP can write, alas. Jaswant Singh and I would have had much to agree and to spar on, and appreciated one another. But he is no longer in a position to write anything.

Our next PM.

Definitely not our current

paradoxical prime minister again!