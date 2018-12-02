Surrealism Beckons

Express News Service By

Myths and folktales have nourished the cultural and spiritual heritage of India since the dawn of creation. They not only accentuate the splendour of the country’s diverse cultures—Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Islamic, Christian, Sikh, Parsi and tribal—but, collectively, they also blend to shape our nation’s psyche.

Many of them are familiar to us from our own childhoods. Those that are new serve to remind us of the extraordinary complexity of India’s storytelling tradition. Sometimes these tales are archetypal and sometimes they defy categorisation.

Meena Arora Nayak brings to vivid life familiar and beloved stories from the Vedas, Puranas, the great epics, Kathasaritsagara and the Panchatantra, as well as lesser-known offerings.

The Blue Lotus: Myths and Folktales of India

By: Meena Arora Nayak

Publisher: Aleph

Pages: 586

Price: `999