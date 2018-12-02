Home Lifestyle Books

Surrealism Beckons

Myths and folktales have nourished the cultural and spiritual heritage of India since the dawn of creation.

Express News Service

Myths and folktales have nourished the cultural and spiritual heritage of India since the dawn of creation. They not only accentuate the splendour of the country’s diverse cultures—Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Islamic, Christian, Sikh, Parsi and tribal—but, collectively, they also blend to shape our nation’s psyche. 

Many of them are familiar to us from our own childhoods. Those that are new serve to remind us of the extraordinary complexity of India’s storytelling tradition. Sometimes these tales are archetypal and sometimes they defy categorisation. 

Meena Arora Nayak brings to vivid life familiar and beloved stories from the Vedas, Puranas, the great epics, Kathasaritsagara and the Panchatantra, as well as lesser-known offerings.

The Blue Lotus: Myths and Folktales of India
By: Meena Arora Nayak
Publisher: Aleph
Pages: 586
Price: `999

