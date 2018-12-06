This author loves ‘Kidding around’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : How would you imagine an illustrator and children’s book author to look like? A person with a child-like persona, sense of humour and creativity. Australiabased writer, Leigh Hobbs, is just this. His tour of India, which started on November 25, concludes today. The tour is part of the Australian Fest, a six-month celebration of culture and creativity.

He was in Chennai recently, conducting workshops in city schools. Dressed in a crisp white shirt paired with a black blazer, his eyes glimmered with enthusiasm as he showed us some of the postcards and posters with the characters from his book brought for the workshop. Old Tom, Mr Chicken, Fiona the Pig, Horrible Harriot and Mr Badger are some of the popular characters featured in his books, he tells us. Excerpts from the interview:

Leigh Hobbs Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

What was it like at the Bookaroo and Jumpstart children’s literature festivals in Delhi and Mumbai?

The kids here are very enthusiastic and polite. I was an art teacher for 25 years. So, my workshops with school kids focused on creating characters. They were asked to draw based on their imagination. One should never compare individual artworks because that would kill the creativity.

What were your responsibilities and areas of focus as the Australian Children’s Laureate during 2016-2017?

That was the proudest moment of my life. I had to go around countries promoting the importance of children’s literature and the importance of reading. I had two beliefs — to highlight the significance of libraries and the librarian, and pastoral care thereby ensuring a safe atmosphere for the children. My aim was to free kids from the pressure of assessment. Art must be seen as a joyful activity and not as a subject of criticism.

Tell us your childhood memories, love for art and books?

I am an artist first and then, an author. I grew up in Melbourne. I had only two ambitions in life — to become an artist and a ticket to London, the land of monuments, castles, and mansions. I loved History and Architecture. The covers of my book have a monument belonging to the country where the story revolves. That’s also a reason why I love the rich heritage of India.

What goes on in your mind while writing?

I believe in visual literacy by using pictures and colourful illustrations. The images portray one thing and the text reads one thing. But, the way the kids interpret them brings about all the difference. My books have my childhood stories. They convey values to the kids indirectly. I want them to feel good after reading the books. It all boils down to engaging them. The next book I’m working on is titled Mr Chicken all over Australia. There will be a Koala featured on the cover as a travel agent!

Are more kids reading books considering the advancements in technology?

Surprisingly, I notice more kids going for books than e-versions. Fantasy, adventure and humour seem to be the hot-selling genres. As a children’s book author and illustrator, I see a bright future for books. A kid in a school in Mumbai welcomed me with a wonderful post featuring my creative characters from the book. It’s amazing that a kid, 1,000 miles away, is actually reading my book. I also received a postcard from a kid in June featuring Mr Chicken, one of my characters.