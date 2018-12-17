Home Lifestyle Books

From Sufi to folk-rock, Jaipur Literature Festival announces line-up for musical evenings 

Apart from several musical performances, the Jaipur Music Stage will also feature workshops, masterclasses, talks and sessions, giving music-lovers a chance to interact with musicians.

Visitors browsing through books at the Jaipur Literature Festival. (Photo | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Jaipur gears up for the 12th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), the Jaipur Music Stage, which will run parallel to the literary event, has announced its line-up of performances by Indian and international artists.

Starting from the evening of January 24, the Jaipur Music Stage will feature a variety of artists from the international spectrum showcasing a multi-genre abundance in style, sound, and history.

"Be it world music, ghazals, funk, rock or the Blues, the Jaipur Music Stage 2019 is a music festival like no other; embodying variety, excellence and collaboration," the organisers said in a statement.

Famous Sufi singers Nooran Sisters, leading Carnatic vocalist Mahesh Vinayakram in collaboration with Dub FX (Benjamin Stanford), Punjabi folk singer Jasbir Jassi with Kutle Khan, and folk-rock band Indian Ocean are some of the artists who will be performing at the Jaipur Music Stage.

"The Jaipur Music Stage celebrates music in all its forms. From Carnatic to the Blues, and Punjabi to Sufi electro, we've got it all. This year, Jaipur will see unbelievable collaborations between diverse artists, as well as workshops and a music bazaar, in against a vibrant carnival-like backdrop," Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said.

The Jaipur Music Stage will conclude on January 27.

